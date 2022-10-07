ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday

The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station's Lee in the lead at James A. Ragan Memorial

College Station's Ryan Lee shot an opening-round even par 72 on Sunday and is in first place in the boys' 14 and under division at the James A. Ragan Memorial. In the boys' 15-18 division, College Station's Jackson Funkhouser shot a 78 and is tied for 31st. The final round...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American

TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies’ run ends at ITA Women’s All-American Championships

GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night

Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort

Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss

• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic

DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs

The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros

BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia in 21-5A play

Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match

BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Somerville riding wave of district success

Sometimes all it takes is one. In every sport, sometimes all it takes is just one win or loss to make or break a team’s season. That one win can inspire a team and show it what it's capable of, while a particularly tough loss can derail the best of teams.
SOMERVILLE, TX

