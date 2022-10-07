ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Commitment 2022: Ohio voter registration deadline Tuesday

CINCINNATI — If you aren't registered to vote for the upcoming mid-term election, you're almost out of time. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Ohio residents can register online, in person at your local election office or by mail. Mail in- ballots must be post...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Middletown, KY
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKYT 27

Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Abortion rights issue on the ballot in November

Yesterday we told you about one constitutional issue on the ballot in November. Today, the second constitutional amendment on the ballot is Constitutional Amendment 2, an amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. The question will ask Kentucky voters if they want to add this...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Warren Davidson
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Thomas Massie
wymt.com

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Election State#Candidates#Republican#The U S Senate#Marine
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate

A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Financial Regulation News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Iraq
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy