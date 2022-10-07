Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Ohio voter registration deadline Tuesday
CINCINNATI — If you aren't registered to vote for the upcoming mid-term election, you're almost out of time. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Ohio residents can register online, in person at your local election office or by mail. Mail in- ballots must be post...
Important dates to know ahead of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana midterm elections
The midterm elections are just a few weeks away and Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will all have key races on their ballots.
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
wksu.org
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
US Senate candidates Paul, Booker talk police funding, violent crime
The countdown to Election Day 2022 continues and arguably the biggest race on the ballot is that for United States Senate.
WKYT 27
Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
lakercountry.com
Abortion rights issue on the ballot in November
Yesterday we told you about one constitutional issue on the ballot in November. Today, the second constitutional amendment on the ballot is Constitutional Amendment 2, an amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. The question will ask Kentucky voters if they want to add this...
thecentersquare.com
Public policy group fears recession, urges Kentucky to suspend income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for...
wkyufm.org
Are two ballot referendums driving Kentucky's voter registration surge, and will that translate to high turnout at the polls?
Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
wymt.com
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
wdrb.com
Suit filed by Jewish women against Kentucky abortion law claim it violates religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed by three Jewish women claims Kentucky's current abortion laws are unconstitutional and violate their religious freedom. The suit filed on behalf of Lisa Sobel, Jessica Kalb and Sarah Baron was filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. All...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
What constitutional amendments are on Kentucky’s ballot this year?
Just over a month out from election day, Kentuckians are making up their minds on who gets their vote in November, but they also have questions to vote on too. There are only two questions on the ballot next month.
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
WTVQ
Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
