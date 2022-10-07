ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

NBC Connecticut

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man shot to death in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
FALL RIVER, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade

WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery

(WJAR) — New Bedford police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis on Sunday. Police responded to the store at 7:30 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery where crews collected evidence. Following investigation, 42-year-old Michael Medeiros was identified and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Raynham Park will soon be hub for sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham Park has been a staple in the Bristol County community for decades, but when the state banned live greyhound racing, it had to shift its business model to simulcasts. The owner says he's ready to do it again now that the state has passed...
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

'I want my son back': Family of Luke Benoit hopes for his return

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been three months since 31-year-old Luke Benoit, a Portsmouth father of four, vanished. His family and friends haven't lost hope and are continuing to search for him. "Every day is bad, but some days are even worse,” his mom, Rosemary Langello, told NBC 10...
PORTSMOUTH, RI

