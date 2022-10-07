Read full article on original website
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
NBC Connecticut
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
Turnto10.com
Man shot to death in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
Police: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street home around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
Turnto10.com
Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
Turnto10.com
Nantucket police say chartered flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday is not carrying migrants
(WJAR) — The Nantucket Police Department says a chartered flight scheduled to arrive on Tuesday is not carrying migrants as it was speculated following information from a local airport. A Nantucket airport warned the Nantucket Police Department over the weekend that an upcoming flight had “many similarities” to a...
nbcboston.com
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery
(WJAR) — New Bedford police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis on Sunday. Police responded to the store at 7:30 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery where crews collected evidence. Following investigation, 42-year-old Michael Medeiros was identified and...
Turnto10.com
Providence Streets Coalition to begin report on temporary bike path project feedback
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Bikers and joggers had a one-mile stretch of Hope Street in Providence all to themselves for the past week. It was a trial to see if it’s something that could become permanent to make the city more pedestrian-friendly. The temporary bike path project stirred...
Turnto10.com
Raynham Park will soon be hub for sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham Park has been a staple in the Bristol County community for decades, but when the state banned live greyhound racing, it had to shift its business model to simulcasts. The owner says he's ready to do it again now that the state has passed...
Police: Missing Lakeville woman found safe
Police say they're actively searching for a missing 40-year-old woman.
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Turnto10.com
'I want my son back': Family of Luke Benoit hopes for his return
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been three months since 31-year-old Luke Benoit, a Portsmouth father of four, vanished. His family and friends haven't lost hope and are continuing to search for him. "Every day is bad, but some days are even worse,” his mom, Rosemary Langello, told NBC 10...
