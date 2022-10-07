Read full article on original website
Related
constructiondive.com
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
therealdeal.com
Hotel Chelsea owners score win in legal fight against city
The Hotel Chelsea’s owners have notched a victory in their legal battle with New York City, but they still have a ways to go before securing a money judgment against the Big Apple. A judge denied the city’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the hotel’s owners, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
rew-online.com
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges Sale of Four Brooklyn Properties Totaling Over $16 Million ￼
Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of four Brooklyn properties in Bay Ridge, Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights and Crown Heights totaling more than $16 million. Bay Ridge. A 27,548-square-foot, fully-stabilized 35-unit multifamily building at 571 Ovington Avenue sold for $5.7 million, which translates to a 5.4% cap rate. The four-story property features a residential mix of four studios, 30 one-bedroom apartments and one, three-bedroom apartment. The sale was executed by an Ariel team including Stephen Vorvolakos, Director, Investment Sales; Sean R. Kelly Esq., Partner; and Lawrence Sarn, Director, Investment Sales.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His Action
New York inspecting migrant busesScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to New York City. He started bussing migrants there on August 1. This has caused some push-back from New York’s Mayor Eric Adams. But Abbott is continuing to send migrants to New York which has a law to welcome immigrants.
Columbia, NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sukkah vandalized in Manhattan ahead of Jewish holiday Sukkot
A sukkah in New York City was vandalized overnight on Saturday just a day before the start of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
rew-online.com
Big League Productions Extends 1,200-SF Lease at 630 Ninth Ave. Film Center
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that musical theatre production company Big League Productions has signed a three-year lease extension for 1,200 square feet on the 12th floor of 630 Ninth Ave., also known as the Film Center Building. Big League Productions produces musicals of all genres, with...
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
wild941.com
Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady
Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
Boston 25 News WFXT
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
New York Professor Fired: Students Complained Class Was Too Hard
Every college student had a horrible professor at some point. In my freshman year, I had a political science professor that gave us “everything we needed to know” for the final exam. His prep was in exhausting detail, and we poured over what he swore would be the vast majority of the final.
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
longisland.com
Chateau Briand Closing After 50 Years on Long Island
According to a State filing, Chateau Briand will be closing at the end of the year and laying-off 112 employees. The Scotto Brothers who own the iconic Chateau Briand in Carle Place cited the economy as the reason for closing.
Comments / 0