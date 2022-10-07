Read full article on original website
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges Sale of Four Brooklyn Properties Totaling Over $16 Million ￼
Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of four Brooklyn properties in Bay Ridge, Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights and Crown Heights totaling more than $16 million. Bay Ridge. A 27,548-square-foot, fully-stabilized 35-unit multifamily building at 571 Ovington Avenue sold for $5.7 million, which translates to a 5.4% cap rate. The four-story property features a residential mix of four studios, 30 one-bedroom apartments and one, three-bedroom apartment. The sale was executed by an Ariel team including Stephen Vorvolakos, Director, Investment Sales; Sean R. Kelly Esq., Partner; and Lawrence Sarn, Director, Investment Sales.
Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000
Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
Big League Productions Extends 1,200-SF Lease at 630 Ninth Ave. Film Center
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that musical theatre production company Big League Productions has signed a three-year lease extension for 1,200 square feet on the 12th floor of 630 Ninth Ave., also known as the Film Center Building. Big League Productions produces musicals of all genres, with...
