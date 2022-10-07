Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of four Brooklyn properties in Bay Ridge, Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights and Crown Heights totaling more than $16 million. Bay Ridge. A 27,548-square-foot, fully-stabilized 35-unit multifamily building at 571 Ovington Avenue sold for $5.7 million, which translates to a 5.4% cap rate. The four-story property features a residential mix of four studios, 30 one-bedroom apartments and one, three-bedroom apartment. The sale was executed by an Ariel team including Stephen Vorvolakos, Director, Investment Sales; Sean R. Kelly Esq., Partner; and Lawrence Sarn, Director, Investment Sales.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO