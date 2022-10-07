Texas A&M doubles duo Hilderbrand-Schachter reach quarterfinals at ITA Men’s All-American

Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies’ run ends at ITA Women’s All-American Championships
GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again
Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend. The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network);...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to host No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free. A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0)...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic
DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night
Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort
Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss
• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs
The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros
BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match
BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron 48, Little River Academy 13
CAMERON — The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoemen used a huge first-half effort and big night from Kardarius Bradley to fashion a 48-13 victory over Little River Academy on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Bradley opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 68 and 50 yards in the first...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17
HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday. Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder falls to Huntsville 24-10 in district play
Already facing a deficit at halftime, the Rudder Rangers got more bad news when starting quarterback Xavier Ramirez was ruled out with a concussion. Without Ramirez, the Rangers gave a valiant effort but fell 24-10 to Huntsville on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II action at Merrill Green Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
