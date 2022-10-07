Read full article on original website
KAREN STUTTGEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.
ERIC STELTER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The office staff of Gerber Collision & Glass would like to nominate our boss, Eric Stelter, for the Sunshine Award. He is the absolute best! Eric is always happy and full of energy and brightens our days with Monday Donuts and other sweet treats. Lunch is always better with Eric around. We don’t know what we would do without him!
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
Eau Claire County Republicans hold 2nd annual Liberty Fest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Republican Party hosted its second annual Liberty Fest at the Menard’s Expo Center Sunday afternoon. Republicans running for office had a chance to share their messages in the Chippewa Valley. “We’re here to get energized. It’s about 30 days to...
OLIVIA NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Olivia Nelson the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a literal ray of Sunshine. She brings her A-game to teaching high school every day. She always has time to listen to her colleagues and is great for a laugh. Olivia is also a fantastic graphic designer. I recently had to have an unexpected surgery and not only did she help keep my classroom running, she also brought me noodle soup and cake.
MICHELE TOSKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.
Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The local chapter of a non-profit got together to build beds at River Front Park in Chippewa Falls Saturday morning. The Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace came out to the park to 20 beds for children who need them. Derrick Laufenberg is...
Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church holds concert for food pantry
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church hosted a free concert to raise money for its food pantry. The concert was performed by the group Songa, who performed original music and covers for freewill donations. Barbara Shorell, a volunteer with the church, said the ultimate goal...
STEPHANIE & BRADLEY COUTTS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Stephanie and Bradley Coutts for the Sunshine Award. Stephanie and her husband have an autistic son, Bradley. During the hectic chaos of our lives that was the pandemic, Stephanie began a wonderful mission that provided educational and emotional benefits for her son, through baking. As a result, Stephanie created Happy Cookie Day to share Bradley’s joy and love of baking with his community. As the past year has flown by, Stephanie and Bradley have brought thousands of smiles, much love, and joy into the homes of many. This community is beyond fortunate for the numerous blessings Stephanie and Bradley have bestowed upon us.
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Involvement Center at UW-Stout joined forces Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of indigenous cultures. The St. Croix Dance Troupe also gave an exhibition of a range of traditional dances and songs.
Oct. 2-8 is National Midwifery Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is National Midwifery Week, which celebrates the work midwives do helping expectant mothers during pregnancy. Mariah Halling and her husband Josh are no strangers to the delivery room. With three kids under five, Mariah Halling knows what helped make her pregnancies a success, the help of a midwife.
Volume One
E.C. Woman’s Experience With Mystery Illness Leads to Push for Awareness
Two years of difficult, unwavering symptoms proved to be a struggle for Dorothy Sorlie of Eau Claire. For a while, nobody seemed to understand what was going on during one of the most difficult chapters in her life. Dorothy experienced dementia which conflicted with her love of literature; an abnormal...
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a UTV crash in Prairie Farm Sunday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Daniel Anson and 61-year-old Gerry Beach, both of Prairie Farm, were flown to the hospital after being hurt in the crash, which was reported to deputies by a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.
Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser In Eau Claire
SportScene 13 - Friday, 6 PM (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, 6 PM (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. II (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. II (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. I (10/7/22) Updated: 24 hours ago. SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. I (10/7/22)
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Matilda the Musical”
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Matilda-The Musical”, October 14-16 and October 21-23 at the Mabel Tainter Theater. Directed by Katie Shay, musical direction by Jason Collins and Nathan Jacobson. Tickets are $23 Adults and $21 Student/Senior/Military (all prices include ticketing fees) “Based on the...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football heats up despite the cool temperatures and UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in Carson Park and UW-Stout hosts UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds also in action in volleyball and women’s soccer.
