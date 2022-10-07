ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

HS Football: Statewide schedule for Week 7, Oct. 13-15

Another exciting weekend of New Jersey high school football is behind us, though we shouldn’t spend too much time revisiting it in our rearview mirrors. We’ve got a whole lot more to look forward to in Week 7. Below is the statewide schedule for Oct. 13-15. Thursday, Oct....
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
PARAMUS, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Conference Tournament First Round Preview, Predictions

(25) Central at (8) Colts Neck, 2 p.m. Both of these teams have put up big goals-scored numbers, with each leading their respective divisions – Colts Neck in Class B North and Central in Class A South – in goals-per-game. Colts Neck has the advantage in that the Cougars are at home on their grass (and mud and weeds) and has been more consistently dangerous regardless of opponent. Central has converted four goals in five games vs. teams that are in the Shore Conference Tournament while Colts Neck has 21 goals in eight matches. This has a chance to be competitive, but advantage, Colts Neck. The Pick: Colts Neck, 3-1.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: St. Mary (Ruth.) defeats Saddle Brook

St. Mary (Ruth.) captured its first win of the season in its 37-8 victory against Saddle Brook in Rutherford. St. Mary (1-5) took control early as it jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime before allowing just eight points in the second half. Saddle Brook fell to 0-6. The...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Howell defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Nick Spisak, Nicholas Turturro, and Bryce Ocholla scored for Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over West Essex in Farmingdale. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Howell (10-2) pulled away in the second half with two scores. Tye Maser and John Fiorello also recorded an assist.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Delran defeats East Brunswick - Boys soccer recap

Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap

Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore.

