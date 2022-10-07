Read full article on original website
Keyport High School Football Player Suffers “Severe Neck and Spinal Injury” During Game
Keyport senior linebacker Logan Blanks suffered a 'severe neck and spinal injury" during Saturday's Shore Conference Patriot Division game between Keyport and Lakewood, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a Twitter post by Keyport's football program on Monday afternoon. Blanks was transported to Jersey Shore Medical...
HS Football: Statewide schedule for Week 7, Oct. 13-15
Another exciting weekend of New Jersey high school football is behind us, though we shouldn’t spend too much time revisiting it in our rearview mirrors. We’ve got a whole lot more to look forward to in Week 7. Below is the statewide schedule for Oct. 13-15. Thursday, Oct....
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10
Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Monday Scoreboard, 10/10/22
Shore 3, Pinelands 3 (Shore advances on penalties) Junior Kevin Barfield saved three shots in the shootout and the Blue Devils battled past the Wildcats to advance in the Shore Coaches' Cup Tournament. Freshman Cooper Attaway scored two goals during regulation and sophomore Stephen Molnar recorded his first varsity goal...
Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Conference Tournament First Round Preview, Predictions
(25) Central at (8) Colts Neck, 2 p.m. Both of these teams have put up big goals-scored numbers, with each leading their respective divisions – Colts Neck in Class B North and Central in Class A South – in goals-per-game. Colts Neck has the advantage in that the Cougars are at home on their grass (and mud and weeds) and has been more consistently dangerous regardless of opponent. Central has converted four goals in five games vs. teams that are in the Shore Conference Tournament while Colts Neck has 21 goals in eight matches. This has a chance to be competitive, but advantage, Colts Neck. The Pick: Colts Neck, 3-1.
Football: St. Mary (Ruth.) defeats Saddle Brook
St. Mary (Ruth.) captured its first win of the season in its 37-8 victory against Saddle Brook in Rutherford. St. Mary (1-5) took control early as it jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime before allowing just eight points in the second half. Saddle Brook fell to 0-6. The...
No. 20 Howell defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nick Spisak, Nicholas Turturro, and Bryce Ocholla scored for Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over West Essex in Farmingdale. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Howell (10-2) pulled away in the second half with two scores. Tye Maser and John Fiorello also recorded an assist.
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
No. 15 Delran defeats East Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap
Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
No. 3 Rutgers Prep defeats Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Robinson scored twice as Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ridge 5-0 in Basking Ridge. Rutgers Prep (9-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with two more scores in the second half. Addison Halpern also had a goal and three assists. Syrai...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Eighth-seeded Hanover Park defeated 25th-seeded Morris Catholic 8-1 in the first round of the Morris County Tournament in East Hanover. With the win, Hanover Park improved to 10-0 while Morris Catholic fell to 0-10. Hanover Park will face the winner of Mendham/Morris Tech on Wednesday. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to St. Anthony’s (NY)
In a tight defensive battle, Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to St. Anthony’s (NY) 1-0 at the Pingry Invitational in Martinsville. Chris Thorsen scored on an assist by Dean Muratore with 10 minutes left in the first half for St. Anthony (NY). Junior...
No. 18 Freehold Township edges Old Bridge - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Englander connected after the break as Freehold Township, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Old Bridge in Monroe. With the win, Freehold Township (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. Old Bridge is now 7-3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
