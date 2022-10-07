(25) Central at (8) Colts Neck, 2 p.m. Both of these teams have put up big goals-scored numbers, with each leading their respective divisions – Colts Neck in Class B North and Central in Class A South – in goals-per-game. Colts Neck has the advantage in that the Cougars are at home on their grass (and mud and weeds) and has been more consistently dangerous regardless of opponent. Central has converted four goals in five games vs. teams that are in the Shore Conference Tournament while Colts Neck has 21 goals in eight matches. This has a chance to be competitive, but advantage, Colts Neck. The Pick: Colts Neck, 3-1.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO