Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Cromwell sale turns into robbery; 2 charged in theft
CROMWELL, Conn. — What was supposed to be the sale arranged on the internet of a pair of shoes turned into a robbery Sunday, but was followed a short time later with an arrest of a Middletown couple. Police arrested Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and charged him with...
Eyewitness News
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
Robberies in New London County believed to be connected: State Police
GROTON, Conn. — Police believe a series of robberies in New London County on Friday night are connected. In a matter of hours, a convenience store, a marketplace, a smoke shop, and three gas stations got hit. FOX61 spoke with a clerk at Pump N' Munch Convenience Store in...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown teacher helping hurricane recovery efforts in Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown teacher David Cruickshank arrived in Florida just days after Hurricane Ian passed through, leaving homes and structures damaged or gone. He's a part of the National Disaster Medical System, a federal partnership with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Defense, and Veterans Affairs.
Blumenthal backs Windham Hospital staff fighting for better pay, better health insurance
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Unionized employees at Windham Hospital are continuing their fight for a new contract, now with some help from Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "It seems like a standstill at this point for our unit," said Heather Howlett, a clinical assistant and the representative of the union for non-nurse employees.
Hartford police find 9-month-old safe inside stolen vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. — A nine-month-old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford on Saturday night. Hartford police said at approximately 8:06 p.m., they were alerted to a stolen vehicle with a nine-month-old child inside. Responding officers learned that the child's mother left the child in the vehicle with a female acquaintance, and the mother went inside the business at 2996 main street.
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
NBC Connecticut
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
sheltonherald.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Middlebury animal shelter needs all dogs adopted by end of the month
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Brass City Rescue Alliance announced Monday they will be closing their doors until further notice "due to medical circumstances". The animal shelter on 2 Service Road in Middlebury is asking for help for animals that are in desperate need of a home. "This is an emergency...
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Register Citizen
Middletown counters downtown drug activity with recovery services, positive activities
MIDDLETOWN — The small park at the corner of Main and Ferry streets downtown recently reopened as part of partnership between police and St. Vincent de Paul Middletown to provide a pleasant space for people to congregate and engage in positive activities off the main road. Several downtown merchants,...
Silver Alert for missing 4-month-old in Enfield resolved
ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have resolved the Silver Alert for a missing four-month-old from Enfield. The baby's name is Dhimani Pearson, he's black with brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 19" tall. Police said the child may have been with the father, Trison Pearson in the Enfield...
Man arraigned in court for alleged attack on 70-year-old woman in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who police said allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Thursday morning in Windsor Locks faced a judge Friday morning. This all happened as the woman was going for her usual morning jog. During the arraignment, FOX61 learned that 40-year-old Alexander Russell is homeless. His attorney...
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say
A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield
UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
Eyewitness News
RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
