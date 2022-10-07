ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

FOX 61

Cromwell sale turns into robbery; 2 charged in theft

CROMWELL, Conn. — What was supposed to be the sale arranged on the internet of a pair of shoes turned into a robbery Sunday, but was followed a short time later with an arrest of a Middletown couple. Police arrested Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and charged him with...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford police find 9-month-old safe inside stolen vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. — A nine-month-old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford on Saturday night. Hartford police said at approximately 8:06 p.m., they were alerted to a stolen vehicle with a nine-month-old child inside. Responding officers learned that the child's mother left the child in the vehicle with a female acquaintance, and the mother went inside the business at 2996 main street.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

Silver Alert for missing 4-month-old in Enfield resolved

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have resolved the Silver Alert for a missing four-month-old from Enfield. The baby's name is Dhimani Pearson, he's black with brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 19" tall. Police said the child may have been with the father, Trison Pearson in the Enfield...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield

UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
ENFIELD, CT
