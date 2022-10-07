ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

November candidates pitch plans in local forum

Local candidates exchanged comments at an election forum on Sunday hosted by the League of Women Voters Alachua County and UF’s Bob Graham Center. The event, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, featured Gainesville races, Alachua County commission races, an 8th Judicial Court race and two state posts. Alachua County...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Colleges gather supplies for hurricane relief

Colleges in Northern Central Florida partnered together to support areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College (SF) President Paul Broadie and Florida Gateway College (FGC) President Larry Barrett teamed up to host a donation drive, with the supplies collected heading to southwest Florida on Monday.  . SF...
GAINESVILLE, FL
beckersspine.com

Exactech lawsuits moving to Florida state, federal court

Lawsuits against Exactech involving recalled joint replacement devices are moving forward in Florida state courts and federal courts, St. Petersburg Injury Law News reported Oct. 9. Initial lawsuits were filed in a Florida state court in Gainesville where the orthopedic devicemaker is headquartered. A jury trial is set for November...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Marion County Cops and Cars Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Arrest at Arredondo Estates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident wants increased police presence on local roads

I agree 100% with the recent letter regarding the traffic issue on State Road 200. Traffic will get worse with all the new developments being built, but I have seen worse in other parts of Florida. I rarely ever see a police officer on 200, and I have never seen...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing Report: Fishing anomaly averted

We’ve heard the stories for years —unusual fishy happenings on our coasts following the passing of a named storm. Even if the storm’s effects locally are limited to tidal extremes (like this one’s), they often bring us some kind of notable fishing anomaly. In past years we’ve heard curiosities such as shallow sailfish, Mahi on the grass flats, and wayward tunas.
GAINESVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Ben Sasse Skewered by University of Florida Students Over Anti-LGBTQ Statements

As Ben Sasse gears up for his first campus visit today, University of Florida students are recoiling at the idea of the Nebraska senator taking over duties as UF’s new president. Currently the lone finalist for the position, Sasse is taking heat over his past statements against the LGBTQ community, especially his negative sentiments toward the Supreme Court’s passing of Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The politician’s website still lists “the sanctity of marriage” as one of the top issues for which he advocates. “It blows my mind that this is the sole person that they came up with,” Alex Noon, a UF student who is president of the law school’s LGBTQ organization, said in an interview. “I could probably go downtown on a Thursday and find someone better.” After today’s visit, Sasse is expected to return to Gainesville on Nov. 1, to be interviewed by the UF board of trustees.Read it at The Independent Florida Alligator

