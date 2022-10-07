Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
mainstreetdailynews.com
November candidates pitch plans in local forum
Local candidates exchanged comments at an election forum on Sunday hosted by the League of Women Voters Alachua County and UF’s Bob Graham Center. The event, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, featured Gainesville races, Alachua County commission races, an 8th Judicial Court race and two state posts. Alachua County...
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
WCJB
Alachua County candidate forum informs voters before they head to the polls
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The general election is 30 days away and the League of Women Voters in Alachua County along with the Bob Graham Center held a candidate forum to inform voters in the county. “The League of Women Voters for over 100 years has been in the business...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
villages-news.com
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Colleges gather supplies for hurricane relief
Colleges in Northern Central Florida partnered together to support areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College (SF) President Paul Broadie and Florida Gateway College (FGC) President Larry Barrett teamed up to host a donation drive, with the supplies collected heading to southwest Florida on Monday. . SF...
beckersspine.com
Exactech lawsuits moving to Florida state, federal court
Lawsuits against Exactech involving recalled joint replacement devices are moving forward in Florida state courts and federal courts, St. Petersburg Injury Law News reported Oct. 9. Initial lawsuits were filed in a Florida state court in Gainesville where the orthopedic devicemaker is headquartered. A jury trial is set for November...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
The NAACP branch in Marion County holds a candidate forum ahead of the general election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP branch of Marion County hosted a political candidate forum. They invited candidates running for county judge, county commission seats, and U.S. congress positions. People who came out asked the candidates a variety of questions relating to gun laws, diversity in the judicial system, and...
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Arrest at Arredondo Estates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
ocala-news.com
Resident wants increased police presence on local roads
I agree 100% with the recent letter regarding the traffic issue on State Road 200. Traffic will get worse with all the new developments being built, but I have seen worse in other parts of Florida. I rarely ever see a police officer on 200, and I have never seen...
WCJB
University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning held a groundbreaking ceremony for a the addition of the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory today. The 50,000 square foot building will house a number of new facilities, including a multi-functional space called the...
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing Report: Fishing anomaly averted
We’ve heard the stories for years —unusual fishy happenings on our coasts following the passing of a named storm. Even if the storm’s effects locally are limited to tidal extremes (like this one’s), they often bring us some kind of notable fishing anomaly. In past years we’ve heard curiosities such as shallow sailfish, Mahi on the grass flats, and wayward tunas.
WCJB
Democratic United States Senate candidate Val Demings makes stops in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic United States Senate candidate and state representative, Val Demings made 5 campaign tour stops in Gainesville today. Her first stop was at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at 9 a.m. There, she answered some attendees’ questions and took photos after delivering a speech about...
villages-news.com
PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width. PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Ben Sasse Skewered by University of Florida Students Over Anti-LGBTQ Statements
As Ben Sasse gears up for his first campus visit today, University of Florida students are recoiling at the idea of the Nebraska senator taking over duties as UF’s new president. Currently the lone finalist for the position, Sasse is taking heat over his past statements against the LGBTQ community, especially his negative sentiments toward the Supreme Court’s passing of Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The politician’s website still lists “the sanctity of marriage” as one of the top issues for which he advocates. “It blows my mind that this is the sole person that they came up with,” Alex Noon, a UF student who is president of the law school’s LGBTQ organization, said in an interview. “I could probably go downtown on a Thursday and find someone better.” After today’s visit, Sasse is expected to return to Gainesville on Nov. 1, to be interviewed by the UF board of trustees.Read it at The Independent Florida Alligator
Comments / 4