Vestal takes rivalry match in straight sets
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Volleyball team took down Union-Endicott 3-0 in a rivalry game on Thursday night.
Vestal was dominant in the first set, before falling behind early in the second and then mounting a comeback.
