Vestal, NY

Vestal takes rivalry match in straight sets

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Volleyball team took down Union-Endicott 3-0 in a rivalry game on Thursday night.

Vestal was dominant in the first set, before falling behind early in the second and then mounting a comeback.

