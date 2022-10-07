Vestal takes rivalry match in straight sets

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Volleyball team took down Union-Endicott 3-0 in a rivalry game on Thursday night.

Vestal was dominant in the first set, before falling behind early in the second and then mounting a comeback.

Watch the highlights above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.