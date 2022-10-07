Art Laboe, the pioneering Los Angeles DJ who championed the Oldies But Goodies format and was revered for sharing on-air dedications with listeners, died Oct. 7 in Palm Springs, Calif. Laboe was the founder of the Original Sound record label and the host of the long-running “Art Laboe Connection” syndicated radio program. He was one of the first DJs to play rock ‘n’ roll and R&B on West Coast radio stations. Just last month, Laboe celebrated his 79-year anniversary as a radio personality. “My favorite place to be is behind that microphone,” Laboe said at the time. “I have one of the...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO