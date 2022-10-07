Read full article on original website
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake Minneola engineers impressive victory over Ocala West Port 49-7
Lake Minneola showed no mercy to Ocala West Port, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-7 victory at Lake Minneola High on October 10 in Florida football action. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Rivalry week – LSU at Florida
Where did you have the Gators after six games under first-year head coach Billy Napier?. Would you have taken a 4-2 start before the season began knowing Florida was playing three nationally-ranked teams in their first four games?. The Gators could easily be 6-0 but they also could be 1-5.
mainstreetdailynews.com
New faces run into cross country power rankings
Buchholz senior Emerson Miller cemented his position as the best cross country runner in the area and of all time. He could be the first to win the 4A state championship in area history and now owns the fastest 5 kilometer area time and has this season’s second-fastest Florida time.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Colleges gather supplies for hurricane relief
Colleges in Northern Central Florida partnered together to support areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College (SF) President Paul Broadie and Florida Gateway College (FGC) President Larry Barrett teamed up to host a donation drive, with the supplies collected heading to southwest Florida on Monday. . SF...
mainstreetdailynews.com
November candidates pitch plans in local forum
Local candidates exchanged comments at an election forum on Sunday hosted by the League of Women Voters Alachua County and UF’s Bob Graham Center. The event, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, featured Gainesville races, Alachua County commission races, an 8th Judicial Court race and two state posts. Alachua County...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing Report: Fishing anomaly averted
We’ve heard the stories for years —unusual fishy happenings on our coasts following the passing of a named storm. Even if the storm’s effects locally are limited to tidal extremes (like this one’s), they often bring us some kind of notable fishing anomaly. In past years we’ve heard curiosities such as shallow sailfish, Mahi on the grass flats, and wayward tunas.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area churches to host historic marker unveiling
A Florida Historical Marker will be dedicated at the St. Peter Cemetery on Oct. 22 in Archer. The St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and Banks United Methodist Church, in partnership with The St. Peter Cemetery Committee and the St. Peter St. Paul Community Council, will host an unveiling ceremony of St. Peter Cemetery of Archer Florida Historical Marker.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting injures two
Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates multiple shootings
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
