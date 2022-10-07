Read full article on original website
Chambersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Red-hot volleyball team picks up 2 more wins
Chambersburg 3, New Oxford 0; Chbg 3, Red Lion 0: The Trojans competed in a tri-meet at New Oxford Saturday and picked up a pair of non-league wins, shutting out the Colonials and the Lions. Against NO, Chambersburg won games of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15; and the scores were 25-19,...
Raiders swim team falls to Huskies
The Raiders women swim team competed against Bloomsburg in a home dual meet on Saturday afternoon but fell to the Huskies, 146-58, at Donald N. Miller Pool. Sophomore Allie Keeling (Redlands, Cal./Redlands) claimed an event victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle, completing her swim in 11:01.08. Keeling also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, delivering a time of 5:23.37.
thesportspage.blog
5 county golfers advance to 2nd day of District 3 event
YORK — The first day of the District 3 championships in golf was held Friday at Briarwood G.C. and five of the eight area players who competed were able to make the cut and advance to Saturday’s final round. In the Class 3A girls tournament, Chambersburg’s Emily Rensch...
Brady Heiser, Jayden Johnson combine to lead Gettysburg past Waynesboro
It is Gettysburg’s first season back in the Mid-Penn and the list of schools who wish that wasn’t so — or that the Warriors would have at least waited another year — continues to grow. Waynesboro joined the ranks Friday falling at Gettysburg, 21-10.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys soccer trips Bermudian Springs, 2-1
Greencastle-Antrim 2, Bermudian Springs 1: Caleb Baine broke a 1-1 tie with 11 minutes left to lift the Blue Devils to a non-league victory at York Springs on Saturday morning. Mitch Lagoe opened the scoring for G-A (9-4) just after halftime, with Hendy Drawbaugh getting the assist. The Eagles tied...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
abc27.com
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wraps up final day
The 58th Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wrapped up Sunday as the two weekend event came to a close.
Lancaster Farming
Wayne Campbell to Retire as Pennsylvania Grange President
Wayne Campbell is retiring after nearly six years as president of the Pennsylvania State Grange. Campbell, a lifelong Perry County resident, has led the rural advocacy organization through the pandemic and elevated the group’s concerns on issues from rural broadband to solar development. “I wouldn’t trade any of it...
FOX 43
New photos bring hope for grieving father as search continues for missing Waynesboro sisters
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — It’s been more than 920 days since John Rex has seen his daughters. “I want them to know I haven’t stopped trying," said Rex. "Every single day they’ve been gone, I’ve been trying to find them.”. Yet, at his Florida home, time...
local21news.com
Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
abc27.com
PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
dairyherd.com
Ring of Glory: Pennsylvania teen chases dairy dreams after surviving house fire
It takes a lot of days in the barn to be ready for the ring at places such as the 2022 All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pa. For Reese Burdette and her family, each precious step along the way is quite literally a miracle. “Showing and going to shows are...
Halloween parades 2022: When they’re happening in your neighborhood
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to line up and prepare for costumes, candy and other Halloween activities - particularly in the form of the Halloween parade. We’ve compiled a list of some upcoming parades in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. Here are a...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
abc27.com
Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
