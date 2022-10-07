HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO