Chambersburg, PA

High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mechanicsburg Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Raiders swim team falls to Huskies

The Raiders women swim team competed against Bloomsburg in a home dual meet on Saturday afternoon but fell to the Huskies, 146-58, at Donald N. Miller Pool. Sophomore Allie Keeling (Redlands, Cal./Redlands) claimed an event victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle, completing her swim in 11:01.08. Keeling also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, delivering a time of 5:23.37.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

5 county golfers advance to 2nd day of District 3 event

YORK — The first day of the District 3 championships in golf was held Friday at Briarwood G.C. and five of the eight area players who competed were able to make the cut and advance to Saturday’s final round. In the Class 3A girls tournament, Chambersburg’s Emily Rensch...
YORK, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Boys soccer trips Bermudian Springs, 2-1

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Bermudian Springs 1: Caleb Baine broke a 1-1 tie with 11 minutes left to lift the Blue Devils to a non-league victory at York Springs on Saturday morning. Mitch Lagoe opened the scoring for G-A (9-4) just after halftime, with Hendy Drawbaugh getting the assist. The Eagles tied...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
abc27.com

Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Wayne Campbell to Retire as Pennsylvania Grange President

Wayne Campbell is retiring after nearly six years as president of the Pennsylvania State Grange. Campbell, a lifelong Perry County resident, has led the rural advocacy organization through the pandemic and elevated the group’s concerns on issues from rural broadband to solar development. “I wouldn’t trade any of it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
HARRISBURG, PA

