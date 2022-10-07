ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort

Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night

Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss

• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday

The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic

DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American

TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian

The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies’ run ends at ITA Women’s All-American Championships

GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Mishler helped the Eagles get back in the win column with a strong performance in the 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell. The quarterback/safety threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 6 of 9 passing.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia in 21-5A play

Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Somerville riding wave of district success

Sometimes all it takes is one. In every sport, sometimes all it takes is just one win or loss to make or break a team’s season. That one win can inspire a team and show it what it's capable of, while a particularly tough loss can derail the best of teams.
SOMERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros

BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match

BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
BRENHAM, TX
Cameron 48, Little River Academy 13

Cameron 48, Little River Academy 13

CAMERON — The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoemen used a huge first-half effort and big night from Kardarius Bradley to fashion a 48-13 victory over Little River Academy on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Bradley opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 68 and 50 yards in the first...
CAMERON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder falls to Huntsville 24-10 in district play

Already facing a deficit at halftime, the Rudder Rangers got more bad news when starting quarterback Xavier Ramirez was ruled out with a concussion. Without Ramirez, the Rangers gave a valiant effort but fell 24-10 to Huntsville on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II action at Merrill Green Stadium.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17

HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday. Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries...
BRYAN, TX
Chilton 41, Bremond 30

Chilton 41, Bremond 30

CHILTON — Eighth-ranked Bremond suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to No. 5 Chilton 41-30 in the District 13-2A Division II opener for both schools. Chilton (6-0, 1-0) took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter on Isaiah Redd’s 2-yard touchdown run. Bremond (5-1, 0-1) tried to answer with Bobby Drake’s 11-yard TD run and Braylen Wortham’s two-point conversion run to get within eight, but the Pirates all but put away the game with back-to-back scores — Redd’s 56-yard TD pass to Markeydrick Taylor and Dylan Ford’s 46-yard TD run.
BREMOND, TX

