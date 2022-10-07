Read full article on original website
Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face. The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University. The Kansas SBDC...
Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic. Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.
Child Care Aware hosts house tours for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas held their 2022 “Fall in Love with Your Home” tours Friday and Saturday. Child Care Aware partnered up with Thiessen Design + Construction to present four homes in southwest Topeka open to the public to tour. Admission for the tours was $25. Proceeds were benefitted to Child Care Aware.
Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has successfully completed the migration of giraffes to their new enclosure in a new exhibit. The Topeka Zoo says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, it successfully completed the relocation of its giraffe herd to a newly constructed habitat located in the new Giraffe & Friends enclosure.
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced. The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.
Geary County employees participate in annual Safety Day Training
Junction City, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County employees got a crash course Monday in workplace and personal safety. Emergency responders in the area pulled into the Convention Center with the tools of their trade. That was one piece of a day full of sessions on cyber security, domestic violence awareness,...
Family of woman killed in homicide advocate for mental health
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is shedding light on mental health challenges after their loved one was killed Saturday morning. “She saved our family,” says Brieanna Burton-Kimple. Brianna and her father, Dr. Russell Burton are remembering Burton’s fiancé, Diana Bloom.. “She has a huge heart...
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
Dinner theatre celebrates 80 years of North Star Steakhouse history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka staple is celebrating 80 years of serving up tasty meals. North Star Steakhouse keeps the party going with a few nods to its prohibition-era history, including the upcoming “Jugs Jugs Got Him in a Jug” interactive dinner theatre performance. North Star owner...
Constitutional amendment recount costs Shawnee Co. taxpayers $17,000
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee county taxpayers appear to be the ones footing the bill for a recent recount, following the approval from Shawnee Co. Commissioners. Commissioners approved a $17,000 dollar funding request made Monday morning by elections commissioner Andrew Howell. Howell said that $17,000 is what it cost his office in overtime to recount the constitutional question -- or the Value Them Both question - on the August primary ballot.
Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary’s Berries Fall Festival is now open to the public and it has it all!. From feeding goats, walking through a corn maze, shooting apples from a canon, and of course, picking the perfect pumpkins, Gary’s Berries has something for all ages. Kids can...
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia. KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of gorilla due to congestive heart failure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning after they had to euthanize a gorilla due to congestive heart failure. The gorilla, who was named Curtis, was 28 years old. The KC Zoo posted the following statement on their Facebook page:. Last year, we announced the extraordinary...
