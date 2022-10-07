Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers fall behind early in loss to Byron
Red Wing had troubles slowing down Byron's run game as the Bears pulled away in a 57-21 win on Saturday. The Bears passed three times in their first 24 plays to start the game, breaking off carries of 33 and 40 yards. In the first 10 plays of offense, the Bears had 67 yards on the ground.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area football: Oct. 7
Lake City spoiled Zumbrota-Mazeppa's homecoming with a 21-13 road win Friday night. Keegan Ryan caught 11 passes for 108 yards to lead the Tiger offense. He caught all three of the team's touchdowns. The first was a 24-yard score with one second remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. The second was a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a lead back, up 14-7 midway through the third quarter.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue volleyball outlasts Red Wing in homecoming win
Goodhue kicked off its homecoming with a parade, then a volleyball game as the Wildcats hosted Red Wing Friday afternoon. Red Wing appeared to have a possible win in hand, but a near perfectly played fourth set by the Wildcats and an edgy fifth set was enough to win 25-12, 24-26, 23-25, 25-11, 15-12.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Thank you, Jimmy: Winger manager for decades retires
James, Jim, Jimmy or Mr. Chalmers. However you address him, everyone knows who he is. The long-time equipment manager of the Red Wing football team had his last game on Friday, Sept. 23. In front of a homecoming crowd, Red Wing honored Chalmers before the game with a previously used Winger football jersey. A white, No. 22 jersey. It was signed by all of the 2022 football players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Life Link Helicopter transports motorcycle rider after accident
James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
David Bollenbeck
Nov. 9, 1965 - Oct. 5, 2022. RED WING, Minn. - David Bollenbeck, 56, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Burial will be in Dawn Valley Cemetery in Bloomington, Minn.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Trout released into local streams
“I think we’re in between a rock and a hard place,” Commissioner Richard Mallan told the Goodhue County Board on Oct. 7 as they discussed the fate of the 1916 building and how much money to invest in it. The board had originally planned to tear the building down to make way for the new jail and court buildings but could not because of a court order resulting from an injunction filed by Richard Johnson.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Motorcycle accident leaves one injured
Eric Fielder, 43 years old from Welch, was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson on Monday, Oct. 10. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fielder failed to stop at the stop sign at a T-intersection and entered the ditch. At about 1:32 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church mouse: Once again on the rails
I took the train to Chicago. Well, one stop before downtown actually. It was on time, a little early even. But it seems the schedule has officially changed to run part of an hour later. Works for me. My husband sat on the outside bench with me for a few...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire
At 01:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Brooks Avenue for a report of a bedroom fire inside a residence. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within 7 minutes of receiving the call and confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure. Two occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation and released on scene.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mike Wilson column: Serious thought needed before voting
Are you ready? It’s time to give serious thought to who will represent us over the next term. There are four City Council seats, three School Board seats, Goodhue County sheriff and a state representative from District 20-A to be decided. These elections are critical to Red Wing’s future....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Leadership, common sense
Vote Janie Farrar for City Council: Experience, leadership and common sense. I write in support of Janie Farrar for the at-large City Council position. I have known Janie for over 10 years and worked with her on various community boards. Janie has the experience, leadership skills, commitment to serve and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Tough on crime
Pam Altendorf has been volunteering countless hours for the citizens of our district for years now. She has served us well and fights for issues that concern the community on several levels – and won. As a result of our cities being destroyed by rioters and criminals returning to...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Surprised by comments
I was surprised by the comments of four candidates for City Council suggesting that they did not understand the concept of systemic racism, or if they did, chose to deny it. Why? Acknowledging the possible existence of the institutional, more hidden side of discrimination is not a stain on a community; rather, failing to do so clearly is. And we cannot act to correct what we will not even examine.
Comments / 0