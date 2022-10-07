Read full article on original website
Related
Faribault County Register
BEA votes to ‘discharge’ a teacher
The Blue Earth Area School Board passed a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which terminated the employment of a BEA teacher. The resolution did not name the teacher, but did say it was for “Immediately discharging Teacher A.”. Several days after the meeting, Teacher A...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
myklgr.com
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
Faribault County Register
Group says no to voting machines
Concern over the security of elections due to the possibility of hacking, unauthorized programming within the voting/tabulation machines, mail in ballots, potential drop boxes, and a lack of voter identification, were reasons a group of Faribault County citizens gave for speaking up at the Faribault County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during the public comment portion of the meeting. With those considerations in mind, the group presented a resolution calling for the hand counting of ballots and in person voting in Faribault County.
knuj.net
JUVENILE FEMALE SUFFERS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES IN MARTIN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 15 in Martin County. The crash happened around 10:05 pm when a semi driven by David Zellmer of Fairmont and a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile female collided as the semi attempted to turn into a driveway. Zellmer wasn’t hurt but the juvenile driver from Trimont was taken to Fairmont hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, another juvenile female was taken to Fairmont hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
myklgr.com
Mantako man allegedly beat woman for wearing American flag shirt
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of severely beating a woman for wearing an American flag shirt. Paul Peter Jal, age 23, reportedly of Mankato, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 3rd-degree assault – substantial bodily harm, and threats of violence.
Comments / 0