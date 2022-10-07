ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
WWE
411mania.com

Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Big E, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact

Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Heath Miller
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Mickie James
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Killer Kelly
411mania.com

Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE

Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended

A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Ppv#Ogk#Motor City Machine Guns#Kazarian
411mania.com

Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held its post-Bound For Glory tapings on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the show below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Alexander starts the show coming to to the ring and talks about his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory before calling out Bully Ray. Ray comes out and cuts a promo, followed by Steve Maclin who runs down Bully as a guy who is only out for himself. Moose then comes out and says he’s emulated Bully, who is a scumbag like him. Bobby Fish then comes out and runs everyone else down, then challenges Alexander for a World Championship match. Alexander accepts.
WWE
411mania.com

Final Act of The Miz Vs. Gritty Comes To An Explosive Finish

In the thrilling conclusion to the recurring saga of The Miz and Gritty during tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Miz finally snapped. Gritty, mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, consistently appeared wherever The Miz was almost all night, trying to establish a level of welcome and camaraderie with the wrestler. Miz was less than appreciative of the gestures, apparently under the impression that this was part of Dexter Lumis’ ongoing antagonism. Lumis was indeed present for the final explosive conclusion of tonight’s arc, albeit not precisely where The Miz assumed him to be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract

Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
WWE
411mania.com

Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’

– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
WWE
411mania.com

Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3

The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
CHALMETTE, LA
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review

Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review

October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy