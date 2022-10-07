Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
411mania.com
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
411mania.com
Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Big E, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Maff def. LSG. * Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru. * 907...
411mania.com
WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments
– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.
411mania.com
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
411mania.com
What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended
A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling held its post-Bound For Glory tapings on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the show below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Alexander starts the show coming to to the ring and talks about his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory before calling out Bully Ray. Ray comes out and cuts a promo, followed by Steve Maclin who runs down Bully as a guy who is only out for himself. Moose then comes out and says he’s emulated Bully, who is a scumbag like him. Bobby Fish then comes out and runs everyone else down, then challenges Alexander for a World Championship match. Alexander accepts.
411mania.com
Final Act of The Miz Vs. Gritty Comes To An Explosive Finish
In the thrilling conclusion to the recurring saga of The Miz and Gritty during tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Miz finally snapped. Gritty, mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, consistently appeared wherever The Miz was almost all night, trying to establish a level of welcome and camaraderie with the wrestler. Miz was less than appreciative of the gestures, apparently under the impression that this was part of Dexter Lumis’ ongoing antagonism. Lumis was indeed present for the final explosive conclusion of tonight’s arc, albeit not precisely where The Miz assumed him to be.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
411mania.com
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
411mania.com
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review
October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
411mania.com
PROGRESS Wrestling Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder Results: Natural Progression Series 8 Bouts, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling-News.net:. * Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon. * ELIJAH defeated Tom Dawkins. * Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match:...
411mania.com
JCW vs. The World Results 10.09.22: Jonathan Gresham, Tony Deppen, More in Action
– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) returned today for JCW vs. The World. The event was held at The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jerse. You can check out the livestream along with some results, courtesy of Fightful:. * Steve Scott beat Shota. * Scramble: Bam Sullivan...
Comments / 0