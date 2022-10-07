Read full article on original website
Related
Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever
Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
Why Regis Philbin's Former Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Won't Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book
Watch: Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88. Kathie Lee Gifford isn't interested in rewriting her daytime TV history. Last month, Kelly Ripa chose to look back on her complicated relationship with Regis Philbin in her personal book titled Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. The Live! co-host's candor quickly sparked articles and discussions that Kathie Lee doesn't want to be part of.
Shakira Shares Video of Heart Being Stomped on After Gerard Piqué Split
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. After a series of cryptic Instagram posts, Shakira confirmed she was teasing her new collaboration single with Ozuna. The Latin star revealed the news on Oct. 8, posting a black-and-white cartoon of a dagger stabbing a heart with the...
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Kathy Hilton Today Amid Lisa Rinna Feud
Watch: Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH. For Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion was just as scary as a horror movie. In fact, the Halloween Ends star exclusively told E! News that it was her absolute "least favorite reunion"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Victorious’ Victoria Justice Debut New Romance With Evan Berger
Watch: Victoria Justice Weighs in on Ariana Grande Feud Rumors. Here she is once again, but this time with a new man!. Victoria Justice debuted her new romance with TikToker Evan Berger at Las Vegas' RiSE festival during the weekend of Oct. 7, a source tells E! News. The two were photographed holding hands as Victoria leaned over smiling at her new guy. She was dressed in jeans a black crop-top while Evan donned a backwards baseball cap and a long sleeve shirt.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
Watch: Clare Crawley Perseveres After Her & Dale Moss Split Again. Clare Crawley has found her happily ever after. The Bachelorette alum is engaged after boyfriend and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins popped the question at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, a source confirms to E! News. Per the insider, the romantic proposal went down during the unified lantern release—something that Clare later documented in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.
Jack Antonoff Calls Out Kanye West for Offensive Tweet
Watch: Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West. Jack Antonoff is speaking out against Kanye West. The record producer and lead singer of Bleachers joined a long list of celebrities slamming Ye for his since-deleted tweet, where he wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: How Far Does Rodney Get?
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 features Rodney Mathews on the beach. Does he find love? Here's what the spoilers say.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Clooney Reacts to Julia Roberts Calling Their Kissing Scene "Ridiculous"
Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. Julia Roberts is spilling the tea on her best friend's wedding kiss. The actress, 54, recently revealed what it was like for her to share an on-screen smooch with BFF George Clooney for their new movie Ticket to Paradise. "It's kind...
You'll Louvre Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's Paris Outing
Watch: Zendaya Celebrates HISTORIC 2022 Emmys Win With BF Tom Holland. Even Mona Lisa would be smiling about Zendaya and Tom Holland's latest date. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars enjoyed a weekend in the city of love as the pair was photographed at the Louvre museum in Paris, holding hands during an art tour. Tom, 26, donned a black and white striped sweater as Zendaya, also 26, wore a baby blue dress and a pair of glasses.
The Great British Bake Off Faces Backlash Over Its Mexican Week Episode
Watch: The Great British Bake Off Faces Backlash Over Mexican Week Episode. Many viewers of The Great British Bake Off didn't find its "Mexican Week" so great. Scores of people on social media have criticized the episode, which was released in both the U.K. and the U.S. in recent days, for alleged cultural appropriation. They cited its use of visual stereotypes, such as co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noah Fielding wearing sarapes and sombreros in the very first scene, and puns—noting the pair's discussion about making "Mexican jokes" to risk offending people—"not even juan."
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Slam Kanye West After His Antisemitic Tweet
Watch: Kanye West's Tucker Carlson Interview: Biggest Moments. Celebrities are taking a stand against Kanye West. In a since deleted Oct. 8 tweet, the rapper wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," adding that "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jessica Biel Shares Her Niece Had Life-Saving Heart Surgery
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Jessica Biel is grateful to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for saving her niece Zaya's life. After attending the hospital's 2022 gala Oct. 8, the Candy actress posted snapshots of herself with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and Zaya's dad, Justin Biel, all dressed to the nines along with a message that shared why the event meant so much to them.
Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria's Secret model were spotted looking cozy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.
Keanu Reeves Exits Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Series Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves on the small screen anytime soon. The actor, who was set to make his television debut in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu and Paramount TV series The Devil in the White City, will no longer appear the series, Entertainment Weekly reported Oct. 7. No reason for his departure was given, and reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to E!'s requests for comment.
Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Why Season 2 is Delayed
Watch: "Ginny & Georgia": Antonia Gentry Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Joke. We'll be returning to Wellsbury (hopefully!) very soon. The picturesque New England town is the setting of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, which debuted in Feb. 2021 to rampant fandom. But, since it's been nearly two years since the first installment, when can we expect to see our favorite mother-daughter duo again?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anna Delvey Reflects on Her Time Behind Bars in First Interview Since Release From Prison
Watch: Anna Sorokin Wants the Opportunity to Reinvent Herself. Anna Delvey is fresh out of jail and back to living life in the Big Apple. After spending more than a year behind bars for overstaying her visa, the fake heiress—who was released from custody on Oct. 7—is speaking out about how her time was under the supervision of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Justin Hartley Teases His Quantum Leap Guest Role With Wife Sofia Pernas
Watch: Quantum Leap: Dr. Ben Rejects Marriage Proposal. Justin Hartley is making the leap from one NBC series to another. The This Is Us alum guest stars as bounty hunter Jake on the Oct. 10 episode of Quantum Leap and will team up with Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and hologram helper Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) on their latest time travel adventure. Not only was the role fun for the actor as a fan of the original '80s series, but also because he got to guest star alongside his wife, actress Sofia Pernas.
Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey Is Officially Released From Prison
Watch: Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison. Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) is out of prison. The subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna series was released from jail on Oct. 7 after being detained for more than a year, according to a statement to E! News from Anna's attorney John Sandweg.
E! News
216K+
Followers
52K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0