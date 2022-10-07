MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department Planning and Developing Team announced that it will start renovations for Fire Station 11 located on Union Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to MFD, the exterior of the building has been damaged over time by weather conditions. MFD also said that the building needs to be updated to be up to par with advancements in technology and building codes. ‘

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO