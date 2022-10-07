ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One man dead after shooting on Union Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Ave. Sunday, Oct 9 around 5:20 p.m. Memphis Police Department said the shooting victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was found lying on his back. According to...
Vehicle struck a pole in multi-vehicle accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One vehicle struck a pole after a muti-vehicle accident on Singleton Pkwy and Austin Peay. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened at 3:23 a.m. Three cars were involved in the accident. Memphis Fire Department confirmed that one person was injured in the accident, but...
MFD searching for arsonist after two fires in one day at vacant East Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after being called to two separate fires Thursday at a vacant East Memphis church. MFD said it responded to the first fire at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It took firefighters just over 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
MFD to renovate Fire Station located at Union Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department Planning and Developing Team announced that it will start renovations for Fire Station 11 located on Union Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to MFD, the exterior of the building has been damaged over time by weather conditions. MFD also said that the building needs to be updated to be up to par with advancements in technology and building codes. ‘
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries. MPD...
2 MPD officers injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition Monday after their squad car was involved in an accident in East Memphis. MPD said the accident happened at the intersection of North Graham Street and Summer Avenue. Additional officers detained one person on...
Man arrested after gaining access to airplane when he forced his way through a restricted area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after forcing his way through a restricted area at Memphis International Airport, gaining access to an airplane. According to a police affidavit, on October 1, Memphis police officers were called to MEM to the baggage area where the susupect, who was dressed in all black, carrying a black backpack, gained access to the aircraft ramp, after refusing to listen to commands of airport employees to stop.
