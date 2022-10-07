Read full article on original website
Water main break closes lanes on Poplar Ave. in front of East High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MLGW told ABC24 News that repairs are expected to take most of the day Monday. The break was due to the age of the main. There are about 15 customers affected. --------------------------------------------- All east and westbound lanes in the Poplar and Greer area between Tillman...
Orange Mound pastor killed after hitting tree with car in Eads
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends and family are remembering a beloved pastor and youth advocate after he died in a car crash over the weekend. Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., 44, the pastor of Greenwood CME Church in Orange Mound, died after he hit a tree on North Reid Hooker Road near Monterey Road around 7 p.m. Saturday in Eads.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
One man dead after shooting on Union Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Ave. Sunday, Oct 9 around 5:20 p.m. Memphis Police Department said the shooting victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was found lying on his back. According to...
Police searching for suspect in Medical District murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are still searching for the suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Medical District on Saturday. The shooting happened on Union. Police say the video they've obtained shows the suspect approach the victim and threaten to shoot him. The suspect then got...
Vehicle struck a pole in multi-vehicle accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One vehicle struck a pole after a muti-vehicle accident on Singleton Pkwy and Austin Peay. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened at 3:23 a.m. Three cars were involved in the accident. Memphis Fire Department confirmed that one person was injured in the accident, but...
MFD searching for arsonist after two fires in one day at vacant East Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after being called to two separate fires Thursday at a vacant East Memphis church. MFD said it responded to the first fire at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It took firefighters just over 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way. RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates...
MFD to renovate Fire Station located at Union Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department Planning and Developing Team announced that it will start renovations for Fire Station 11 located on Union Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to MFD, the exterior of the building has been damaged over time by weather conditions. MFD also said that the building needs to be updated to be up to par with advancements in technology and building codes. ‘
Man charged with aggravated assault after car crash on Douglass
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault after a car crash took place on Douglass Ave, according to an affidavit from the Shelby County Sherriff's Office. A victim told police she was driving a man and three grandchildren to the grocery store...
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal, head-on crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
One man killed and one woman critically injured in separate Wednesday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Park Ave. and Prescott Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Memphis Police Department said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. MPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Mississippi River traffic halted by barges grounded by low water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching...
Violence comes through front door after drive-by at Streets Ministries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday two children are fighting for their lives after being struck by a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting. All of this happening at the steps of Streets Ministries, a Memphis non-profit designed to help youth and prevent youth violence. Memphis Police said two men...
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries. MPD...
Cordova HOA bands together to change its charter, ban future home sales or purchases by investors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is committed to providing solutions to challenges in the area's housing market. That includes the local fight against out-of-state investors who buy up properties, flip them into expensive rentals and keep ownership of reach for many Mid-South families. That was front and center in Cordova...
2 MPD officers injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition Monday after their squad car was involved in an accident in East Memphis. MPD said the accident happened at the intersection of North Graham Street and Summer Avenue. Additional officers detained one person on...
RSV cases and child hospitalizations rising in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Respiratory illnesses are reaching record numbers when it comes to children hospitalizations at a national scale, and hospitals in the Memphis area are realizing the effects. One virus that doctors are seeing is Respiratory Syncytial Virus — commonly known as RSV. For instance, Le Bonheur...
Man arrested after gaining access to airplane when he forced his way through a restricted area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after forcing his way through a restricted area at Memphis International Airport, gaining access to an airplane. According to a police affidavit, on October 1, Memphis police officers were called to MEM to the baggage area where the susupect, who was dressed in all black, carrying a black backpack, gained access to the aircraft ramp, after refusing to listen to commands of airport employees to stop.
