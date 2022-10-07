FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO