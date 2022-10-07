ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

MassLive.com

People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022

Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Rhamondre Stevenson has earned a bigger portion atop Patriots RB depth chart | Chris Mason

FOXBOROUGH — With the Patriots leading the Lions 26-0 in the fourth quarter, Rhamondre Stevenson took his 20th handoff of the afternoon. The second-year back was shouldering a heavier workload because he was — quite literally — the only option. Bill Belichick elected to dress just two backs, so when Damien Harris left with an early hamstring injury, it was all on Stevenson.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut

FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Victims of Zakim Bridge ride-share crash remembered in Massachusetts and New York

Two women killed in a crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday night are being remembered and honored by friends and family after their deaths. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were killed Saturday when their ride-share vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck. The two women were friends and had attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together, according to a news report by NBC Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Dump truck rolls over on Mass. Pike ramp, spilling gravel across road

A dump truck rolled over on a key highway interchange in Boston on Monday morning, injuring the driver and spilling gravel across the roadway, according to police. The crash occurred on the ramp between Interstate 93 heading north and the Massachusetts Turnpike heading west, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement posted to Twitter. The driver had minor injuries.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night

Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 495 in Plainville

A 41-year-old Halifax man was killed when he was struck by a car as he walked on the northbound lane of Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning. The Massachusetts State Police said the victim apparently left his vehicle in the breakdown lane of the highway just before the 5:15 a.m. incident. Troopers discovered the car registered to the victim a short distance away.
PLAINVILLE, MA
