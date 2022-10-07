Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Preston Longo, Shane Becker lead No. 3 East Longmeadow football over No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With fewer than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 3 East Longmeadow two possessions ahead of No. 9 West Springfield, the Spartans had the ball at the Terriers 10-yard line looking to put the game away. On second-and-goal, quarterback Shane Becker turned and...
People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022
Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
Saivion Smith neck injury: Lions DB has extremities movement, flies home with team
FOXBOROUGH — Like most people watching, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry wasn’t sure what happened. He hit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith with a stiff arm en route to a 23-yard gain after making a first-quarter catch in New England’s 29-0 win over Detroit on Sunday. Smith...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
Rhamondre Stevenson has earned a bigger portion atop Patriots RB depth chart | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — With the Patriots leading the Lions 26-0 in the fourth quarter, Rhamondre Stevenson took his 20th handoff of the afternoon. The second-year back was shouldering a heavier workload because he was — quite literally — the only option. Bill Belichick elected to dress just two backs, so when Damien Harris left with an early hamstring injury, it was all on Stevenson.
Red Sox think Chris Sale can be ‘huge part of’ 2023 but he’s spent 340 games on IL since 2020
BOSTON — Chris Sale’s five-year, $145-million contract extension began at the start of the 2020 season. Since then, he has missed 340 out of 384 regular season games. He has been on the IL eight times since the start of the 2018 season. He dealt with left shoulder...
Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut
FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Victims of Zakim Bridge ride-share crash remembered in Massachusetts and New York
Two women killed in a crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday night are being remembered and honored by friends and family after their deaths. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were killed Saturday when their ride-share vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck. The two women were friends and had attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together, according to a news report by NBC Boston.
Dump truck rolls over on Mass. Pike ramp, spilling gravel across road
A dump truck rolled over on a key highway interchange in Boston on Monday morning, injuring the driver and spilling gravel across the roadway, according to police. The crash occurred on the ramp between Interstate 93 heading north and the Massachusetts Turnpike heading west, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement posted to Twitter. The driver had minor injuries.
Worcester County real estate transactions: 10 least expensive homes sold Oct. 2-8
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $85,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 179 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $405,712. The average price per square foot was $250.
What Luke Kornet’s return to Celtics practice means for front court
BOSTON — The Celtics got a literal huge contributor back at practices starting Sunday with Luke Kornet able to suit up after suffering an ankle sprain a few days into training camp. Kornet started off with non-contact portions Sunday and will ramp up in the practices head. That’s a...
Al Horford on Blake Griffin joining Celtics: ‘He’s one of us already’
BOSTON — Blake Griffin’s only been with the Celtics for roughly about a week, but the vibes appear on point whenever he’s seen interacting with the team. He’s joking around from the bench or in practice as the longtime NBA veteran continues to acclimate to his new team.
Armata’s Market ownership to take over Hampden’s Village Food Mart Tuesday
A beloved Longmeadow-based grocery store that’s been under reconstruction since a fire burnt the business down in November 2021 will take over ownership of Hampden’s Village Food Mart starting Tuesday. Village Food Mart, located at 43 Somers Road in Hamden, will officially switch ownership on Tuesday and join...
Belchertown Select Board mulls using ARPA funds to award premium pay to school employees
BELCHERTOWN — The Select Board and School Committee is considering a request to use a portion of the money the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act to potentially give premium payments to approximately 400 school department employees. The board and committee will discuss the matter at a...
Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night
Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 495 in Plainville
A 41-year-old Halifax man was killed when he was struck by a car as he walked on the northbound lane of Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning. The Massachusetts State Police said the victim apparently left his vehicle in the breakdown lane of the highway just before the 5:15 a.m. incident. Troopers discovered the car registered to the victim a short distance away.
Worcester County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 207 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,638-square-foot home on Honeysuckle Road in Worcester that sold for $375,000.
Worcester Housing Authority launching free meal delivery program
As rising grocery prices leave some Worcester residents uncertain if they’ll be able to afford their next meal, the Worcester Housing Authority (WHA) is stepping in. The WHA announced Monday that it is launching a new pilot program, Food Matters, that will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
