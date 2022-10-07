ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Volleyball team remembers coach who died in accident

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dH3jD_0iPNlbZ300

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was more than just friendly rivalry at a middle school volleyball game Thursday night. Students from St. Christine’s made posters for volleyball players from St. Charles, whose coach died in a car accident Sunday night .

Jillian Marian, 31, died when she and Mark Pelini, 31, struck a deer with their SUV.

Cardinal Mooney punches ticket to state

Marian was a teacher at Hubbard High School, but coached the girls’ volleyball and basketball teams at Saint Charles.

At a special pre-game prayer, both schools joined hands in a show of solidarity during a tragic time.

Parent Julie Sardich says Marian coached two of her daughters and that she taught them more than just a love of the game.

“She was a great role model for the kids. And she was always very positive, very supportive, pulling out the best in each of the kids and just teaching them to thrive to to continue to be their best self,” Sardich says.

Sheri Schmutz is a parent who stepped up to coach the rest of the season. She remembers Marian as someone who went far beyond normal coaching and teaching duties.

“Jill and her mom used to bake cookies for the girls every week,” says Schmutz. “They were well-fed because of Jill and her mother coming to the rescue and baking them cookies on a on a weekly — sometimes daily — basis.”

The girls’ game-day jerseys carried a special message of their late coach.

“We had put on their jerseys, ‘Don’t play scared — J.M.,’ because those were Jill’s words. And I think that’s something we need to live by, is that we don’t live our lives scared. And Jill was the best representation for that,” says Sardich.

Warren mayor announces run for re-election in 2023

Pelini was a former Mooney High School football standout, who was also on the Mooney coaching staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball Players#Coaching#Hubbard High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
High School Football PRO

Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brookfield High School football team will have a game with LaBrae High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy