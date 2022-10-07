Holy Family Cathedral and Classical School react after man threw Molotov cocktails at the church

TULSA, Okla. — The Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa David Konderla spoke to FOX23 Thursday after Tulsa Police arrested a man for attacking a school employee of the church with a sword and throwing Molotov cocktails at the building.

48-year-old Daniel Edwards was arrested Wednesday night after fleeing the church and making threatening statements at a south Tulsa Reasor’s grocery store.

Bishop Konderla said the school went into full lockdown mode until police issued an all clear.

“The children knew when they heard the whistle where to go and that played a big role in getting them all in the building quickly and safely,” he said.

The events unfolded around four o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, after school had let out for the day according to police and church officials.

However, Bishop Konderla said there are a number of after school activities that take place on their campus, and there were school children on the steps of the church posing for fall pictures when the suspect approached the church.

In a video surveillance photo provided by Tulsa Police, a child in uniform can be seen standing close to the suspect in Wednesday’s attack on the church.

48-year old Daniel Edwards of Tulsa was arrested by police about an hour later at a Reasor’s grocery store at 71st and Sheridan.

Bishop Konderla said the suspect approached the front of the church carrying a little cooler where there were some teachers and children gathered for fall photos:

“He said some weird things to the adults but didn’t really pay much mind to the children and walked right through them,” he said.

Konderla said the adults recognized something was wrong immediately.

“They immediately got the children into the school and blew the alarms that lock the school down,” he explained.

Konderla said the school has an employee, Rod Notzon who watches the front door who headed outside after he was alerted about the situation.

“He came out to see what was going on and this fellow pulled a long knife or sword out of his pants and attacked him,” he recalled.

He said Notzon threw his hands up in a defensive posture and got both of his hands cut.

As a result the employee has had to undergo surgery and is expected to recover following a second surgery Thursday.

According to Ashley Stephens with the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF), the sword used by the suspect was about two feet long.

Tulsa police said Edwards also threw two Molotov cocktails at the church, burn marks and shards from a broken protective pane were still visible from the walkway between the church and the school Thursday afternoon.

Classes at Holy Family Cathedral School were canceled for Thursday and Friday, but there is a planned Mass on Friday:

“Tomorrow we will gather as a community to celebrate mass with our bishop in order to pray for Rod’s continued healing but also just to pray for a re-establishment of peace here on this campus,” said Rev. Gary Kastl, the rector at Holy Family Cathedral.

Emmanuel Ngaba’s seven year old daughter attends the school on campus. He said they have a lot to be thankful for:

“We have things to be grateful for, that all the children were kept safe, the faculty was safe,” he noted. “And we trust God. We trust God that he protects us, his angels are guiding us and we are safe.”

We’ve learned from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, that the suspect in this case, Daniel Edwards, has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered incendiary bomb.

It is a federal charge. Edwards is a tribal citizen of the Caddo Nation. According to court records, he served time in prison on burglary charges dating back to 2006 in Okmulgee County. He was released from prison in 2011 and served five years parole.

