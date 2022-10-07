Mayor Michael Victorino extends real property tax relief to disabled veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that he is extending real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans.

On Thursday, Aug. 18., Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as “severely disabled” from a service connected injury during their duty with the Armed Forces of the Untied States.

Real property owned and occupied as a home will be levied an annual real property tax of $150 for qualified veterans.

To find the Disabled Veterans Exemption claim form, you can visit the Maui Property Tax website and click on the “forms” tab then “Disability Exemption for Disabled Veteran Application” under “Exemption Forms.”

According to officials, the completed claim form and required documentation must be filed with the Real Property Assessment Division by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for the 2023 assessment year.

If you have questions, you can contact the Real Property Assessment Division by phone at (808) 270-7297 or by email at RPA@co.maui.hi.us.