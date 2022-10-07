ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Tulsa State Fair Comes To An End Tonight

The Tulsa State Fair was packed with thousands of people who came to enjoy the weather and spend time with friends and family. "Just the atmosphere, it's a super nice day, all the amazing rides and the weather, it's just the perfect day for it," said Justin Jones. "It's such...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Observes 6th-Annual Native American Day

The City of Tulsa is celebrating its sixth-annual Native American Day. The all-day experience was hosted at Dream Keepers Park at 21st and Boulder, which was renamed last year to celebrate the city's Native American population. "Any city or any state that celebrates this I think is a richer community,"...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
News On 6

Apollo 13 Member Interacts With Visitors At Tulsa Air & Space Museum

Some Tulsans got to meet Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday. It was part of the Museum's Aviator Ball. Apollo 13 crew member and OU graduate Fred Haise visited the Tulsa Air and Space Museum to sign autographs and talk about his book, "Never Panic Early."
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#The Tulsa Botanic Garden#Boo
News On 6

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa

Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Fire Dept. Educating People On Fire Safety

It's national fire prevention week and firefighters are using this week to educate everyone on best practices to avoid a fire. Firefighters are using this year's fire prevention week theme of “fire won't wait. Plan your escape” to stress the importance of being prepared before there's a fire.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
News On 6

Spots Still Open For Thunder Young Basketball Camp In Tulsa

Spots are still open for the Thunder Youth Basketball Camp in Tulsa next week. Kids can learn to shoot hoops like the pros. It’s the first time for the Hustle Camp to be hosted at OK PWP, where kids can learn the fundamentals and basic skills of basketball. Trainer...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sperry PD: Man Arrested After Wielding Gun Inside Dollar General

Police say a man is in custody after he ran into a Dollar General with a gun. Sperry Police said the man drove erratically through a ditch to the store parking lot before running inside just before 7 p.m. Sunday. They say he scared most of the customers out of...
SPERRY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Navy

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Golden Hurricane's disappointing loss to Navy on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Metro Christian Goes Against McLoud

The first stop on the roundup is Metro Christian and reigning athlete of the week, Kirk Francis, facing McLoud. In the first quarter, Francis sends a little touch pass to Kendale Johnson with a touchdown. Kaden Carl looked to go deep, but Ethan Hodges gets him on the ground. The...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sand Springs Faces Off Against Stillwater

The Sandites faced off against Stillwater. Opening possession for the Pioneers, Gage Gundy with the screen pass to Heston Thompson makes a couple of moves and he takes it into the end zone. Same score later in the 1st, Gundy with a strike to a wide open Thompson in the...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy