Tulsa State Fair Comes To An End Tonight
The Tulsa State Fair was packed with thousands of people who came to enjoy the weather and spend time with friends and family. "Just the atmosphere, it's a super nice day, all the amazing rides and the weather, it's just the perfect day for it," said Justin Jones. "It's such...
City Of Tulsa, Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission Host 'Native American Day' Celebration
Tulsa's annual "Native American Day" kicks off at Dream Keepers Park on Monday morning. The celebration is hosted by The City of Tulsa and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission. This year's celebration will feature a parade, singing, dancing and food. This year's event kicks off at 9 a.m....
Music Mondays: Checking In With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-HITS
TULSA, Okla. - Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to. On Monday, we checked in with our friends Chubbs and Kacy over at 106.9 K-HITS for Music Mondays.
City Of Tulsa Observes 6th-Annual Native American Day
The City of Tulsa is celebrating its sixth-annual Native American Day. The all-day experience was hosted at Dream Keepers Park at 21st and Boulder, which was renamed last year to celebrate the city's Native American population. "Any city or any state that celebrates this I think is a richer community,"...
Apollo 13 Member Interacts With Visitors At Tulsa Air & Space Museum
Some Tulsans got to meet Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday. It was part of the Museum's Aviator Ball. Apollo 13 crew member and OU graduate Fred Haise visited the Tulsa Air and Space Museum to sign autographs and talk about his book, "Never Panic Early."
City Of Broken Arrow, BA Chamber Of Commerce Work To Provide Support To Businesses
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A joint effort between the City of Broken Arrow and the Chamber of Commerce is now underway to help provide support to businesses. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details.
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 57-Year-Old Man Located, OHP Says
--- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a missing 57-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police said Vernard Albenell Smith was last seen in the area of 1100 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Okla. Smith was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a...
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
Broken Arrow Fire Dept. Educating People On Fire Safety
It's national fire prevention week and firefighters are using this week to educate everyone on best practices to avoid a fire. Firefighters are using this year's fire prevention week theme of “fire won't wait. Plan your escape” to stress the importance of being prepared before there's a fire.
‘Disservice to Students,’ Inter-Tribal Council Slams HB1775; Repeal Efforts Expected
The Inter-Tribal Council signed a resolution Friday asking the Oklahoma legislature to repeal HB 1775, the bill that passed last year banning some curriculum in K-12 schools that teaches about race and gender. The resolution comes after tribal leaders said they’re concerned about the unclear application of the law after...
Spots Still Open For Thunder Young Basketball Camp In Tulsa
Spots are still open for the Thunder Youth Basketball Camp in Tulsa next week. Kids can learn to shoot hoops like the pros. It’s the first time for the Hustle Camp to be hosted at OK PWP, where kids can learn the fundamentals and basic skills of basketball. Trainer...
Sperry PD: Man Arrested After Wielding Gun Inside Dollar General
Police say a man is in custody after he ran into a Dollar General with a gun. Sperry Police said the man drove erratically through a ditch to the store parking lot before running inside just before 7 p.m. Sunday. They say he scared most of the customers out of...
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Navy
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Golden Hurricane's disappointing loss to Navy on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Metro Christian Goes Against McLoud
The first stop on the roundup is Metro Christian and reigning athlete of the week, Kirk Francis, facing McLoud. In the first quarter, Francis sends a little touch pass to Kendale Johnson with a touchdown. Kaden Carl looked to go deep, but Ethan Hodges gets him on the ground. The...
Sand Springs Faces Off Against Stillwater
The Sandites faced off against Stillwater. Opening possession for the Pioneers, Gage Gundy with the screen pass to Heston Thompson makes a couple of moves and he takes it into the end zone. Same score later in the 1st, Gundy with a strike to a wide open Thompson in the...
29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
