‘Right now, it’s nails and holes.’ Brooklyn residents, elected officials call for changes to Coney Island Boardwalk

News 12
Hundreds rally for human justice during walk from Brooklyn to Long Island City
Dozens of grassroots organizations and hundreds of concerned New Yorkers gathered for a 14-mile walk on Monday to call for changes to systemic disparities that they are disproportionately effect people of color. The walk is held annually by the human justice organization Community Capacity Development, who brought together advocates, activists,...
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
Brooklyn man in critical, but stable condition after shooting
A Brooklyn man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot outside 499 Lincoln Place around midnight.
Nyack’s Famous Street Fair returns for 49th year
Sunday was the final day of the 49th annual Nyack Famous Street Fair.
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
News 12
State of emergency in effect for Glen Ridge and Montclair due to days-long water main break
A state of emergency is in effect for two New Jersey towns following a water main break that occurred Wednesday night. Sunday marked day five since the main break happened in Nutley near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Knox Place that affected neighboring towns. Both Glen Ridge and Montclair...
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a dancer at the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance located in Mineola. Her dance team says she will be remembered for her radiant smile, kindness and positivity.
East Tremont hair salon owner diagnosed with cancer credits community's support for her comeback
Sedonia Bonnie Croom was welcomed back after she endured treatment and support from all of her clients.
Calabria Society of New Rochelle holds annual Columbus Day celebration
The annual ceremony is presented by the Calabria Society of New Rochelle. The event was held at the site of a statue of Christopher Columbus.
Controversy surrounds Toms River School District’s decision to be open on Columbus Day
Some Italian American groups have expressed their displeasure that students in the Toms River School District had class on what is normally a holiday.
Funeral held for East Northport father killed during Marist College family weekend
A funeral Mass was held for Paul Kutz at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport.
Bloomfield issues boil water advisory for entire town following water main break
Residents in the area have been experiencing little to no water pressure at all.
Man accused of robbing bank in Oceanside
Police say Joseph Dahmen entered a TD Bank on Long Beach Road on Sunday morning.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Norwalk woman searches for missing dog who was hit by 2 cars
Sue Hoffkins says she was visiting in a friend's front yard Saturday when Jerry, a 1.5-year-old Bernedoodle, wriggled out of his harness and into the path of an oncoming car.
