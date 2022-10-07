Read full article on original website
Watch: Jordan Cash From 2 Men & A Truck Shares Tips On Making 'Box-Stumes' Ahead Of Halloween
Kids seem to love playing in boxes, so as Halloween approaches, what about using boxes for costumes?. Tulsa Marketing Director Jordan Cash from Two Men and a Truck joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to share her clever 'Box-Stume' idea that can be made using a spare box and some paint.
Annual Up With Trees 'Human Nature' Fundraiser At Woodward Park
Up With Trees held its annual "Human Nature Event" at Woodward Park on Saturday. The event is meant to get people into green spaces to interact with and enjoy nature. Music, food, drinks and nature education opportunities were all part of the event. Up With Trees staff hopes events like...
Tulsa State Fair Comes To An End Tonight
The Tulsa State Fair was packed with thousands of people who came to enjoy the weather and spend time with friends and family. "Just the atmosphere, it's a super nice day, all the amazing rides and the weather, it's just the perfect day for it," said Justin Jones. "It's such...
'Dogtoberfest' Pet Adoption Event Held In Broken Arrow
Several dogs have new homes on Sunday thanks to an adoption event in Broken Arrow. Dog-tober-fest took place at Village Vet Animal Clinic and there were plenty of perks to the event. The first 50 adopted pets got free microchips and all adoption fees for Tulsa Animal Welfare dogs were...
City Of Tulsa, Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission Host 'Native American Day' Celebration
Tulsa's annual "Native American Day" kicks off at Dream Keepers Park on Monday morning. The celebration is hosted by The City of Tulsa and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission. This year's celebration will feature a parade, singing, dancing and food. This year's event kicks off at 9 a.m....
Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend
A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
Apollo 13 Member Interacts With Visitors At Tulsa Air & Space Museum
Some Tulsans got to meet Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday. It was part of the Museum's Aviator Ball. Apollo 13 crew member and OU graduate Fred Haise visited the Tulsa Air and Space Museum to sign autographs and talk about his book, "Never Panic Early."
Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures
A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
Tulsa Firefighters Collect Money For Muscular Dystrophy
Tulsa Firefighters are back out on the streets collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the first time since 2017. The "Fill the Boot" fundraiser collects money for kids and adults in the Tulsa area affected by more than 40 different neuro-muscular diseases. "Any time you can make an...
City Of Broken Arrow, BA Chamber Of Commerce Work To Provide Support To Businesses
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A joint effort between the City of Broken Arrow and the Chamber of Commerce is now underway to help provide support to businesses. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details.
Thunder Fellows Announce New University Of Tulsa Scholarship Program
The Oklahoma City Thunder is launching a new program to give some students a full-ride scholarship to the University of Tulsa. The scholarship is for two graduating seniors in the Thunder Fellow after-school program every year. The executive director of the program says it could make a big impact on...
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
McLain High School Receives $50,000 To Help Community Recover From Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - McLain High School is getting $50,000 to support students and staff following last week's deadly shooting. News On 6's Grant Stephens showed us how the donation will be used.
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Tulsa Day Center Recognized By State Representative For Service To People Experiencing Homelessness
State Representative Regina Goodwin presented a citation from her office to the Tulsa Day Center, recognizing it for all of the positive work it does. "The work of the Tulsa Day Center should be acknowledged on World Homeless Day as well as every day that their work helps another person overcome their personal struggles," State Rep. Regina Goodwin said.
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
Tulsa Police Department Joins OSU-Tulsa, TCC To Help People Interested In Careers In Law Enforcement
Local organizations are coming together to encourage college students to think about a career in law enforcement as departments all over struggle to recruit new hires. Saturday’s explore public safety event allowed anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to meet Tulsa Police Department Officers and see TPD vehicles up close while also learning about careers in public safety.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 57-Year-Old Man Located, OHP Says
--- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a missing 57-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police said Vernard Albenell Smith was last seen in the area of 1100 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Okla. Smith was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a...
Broken Arrow Fire Department Shares Fire Safety Tips During National Fire Prevention Week
It's National Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters are using this week to educate everyone on best practices to avoid a fire. Firefighters are using this year's theme of “fire won't wait. plan your escape” to stress the importance of being prepared before there's a fire. "Every year the...
