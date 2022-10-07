Read full article on original website
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
8 rescued when 5 boats capsize in Lake Michigan, Evanston fire officials say
Eight people were rescued in Evanston after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan, fire officials said.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
Passengers on Amtrak train headed to Chicago left without water, heat for 19 hours
CHICAGO - No power, no food, no water, no bathrooms and no heat for 19 hours. That is what passengers aboard a Chicago-bound Amtrak train reported this weekend. The trip from Pontiac, Michigan to Chicago is typically five hours, but this trip was delayed by an engine power issue — and then a medical emergency.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Chicago police: Person drives vehicle into creek, climbs up embankment
CHICAGO - A person was uninjured after driving a vehicle into a creek in McKinley Park Sunday night. At about 7:26 p.m., Marine Unit personnel responded to the area of Archer and Ashland for a vehicle that had driven into a creek. The sole occupant of the vehicle climbed up...
1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle, including 2 children, in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed, and five people were ejected in a vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee Sunday night. At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 45 and Rollins Road in unincorporated Gurnee for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies...
Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
River North shooting: 3 wounded after shots fired at busy Chicago intersection
CHICAGO - There is an investigation underway after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Monday. At about 2:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a shooting at the Ohio Street feeder ramp on I-90 at Orleans Street. Three people self-transported to...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
More than 100 pets arrive in Chicago from Puerto Rico, Florida
CHICAGO - It was a trip of a lifetime for more than 100 shelter pets!. The animals touched down in DuPage County over the weekend. A total of 116 cats and dogs were onboard and came to Chicago from overcrowded shelters in Puerto Rico and Florida — areas devastated by recent hurricanes.
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
At least 26 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 9 of them over 4 hours
CHICAGO - Nine people were shot over four hours as the weekend drew to a close in Chicago. The burst of violence occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2:45 a.m. Monday in police districts across the city, including three shot near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway. In...
'Stranger Things' house reopens with large crowds
People from across the country are coming out to the Chicago suburbs to see the spooky "Stranger Things" display. One family in Plainfield is winning Halloween with their decorations.
Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole. At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said. After being shot, his vehicle struck...
19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell
Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
