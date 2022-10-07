ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Fox17

Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
FRANKFORT, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

River North shooting: 3 wounded after shots fired at busy Chicago intersection

CHICAGO - There is an investigation underway after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Monday. At about 2:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a shooting at the Ohio Street feeder ramp on I-90 at Orleans Street. Three people self-transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WFNT

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

More than 100 pets arrive in Chicago from Puerto Rico, Florida

CHICAGO - It was a trip of a lifetime for more than 100 shelter pets!. The animals touched down in DuPage County over the weekend. A total of 116 cats and dogs were onboard and came to Chicago from overcrowded shelters in Puerto Rico and Florida — areas devastated by recent hurricanes.
CHICAGO, IL
Cars 108

19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell

Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
JACKSON, MI
fox32chicago.com

Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
LAKE FOREST, IL
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

