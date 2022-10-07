ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater

When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hardee County: Disaster Recovery Center opened

WAUCHULA, Fla — More than $190 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 127,000 households damaged by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release from FEMA. The federal agency and its state partners are opening more Disaster Recovery Centers, while hundreds of Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA)...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up#Power Lines#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.
DADE CITY, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday

In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday

A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy