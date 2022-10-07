Read full article on original website
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
Hardee County: Disaster Recovery Center opened
WAUCHULA, Fla — More than $190 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 127,000 households damaged by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release from FEMA. The federal agency and its state partners are opening more Disaster Recovery Centers, while hundreds of Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA)...
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire in the middle lane of southbound I-75 just sound of the I-275 interchange has shut down traffic in three lanes. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
‘We all have to work together’: Sarasota schools navigate reopening after Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools are gearing up to welcome students back to school Monday, but it will take another week for schools in the southern region of the county to reopen following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. School leaders said they understand returning will be tougher...
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
Pinellas County diaper bank brings thousands of supplies to SW Florida after Ian
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Families affected by Hurricane Ian are getting more help thanks to a diaper bank organization in Pinellas County. Babycycle traveled to Ft. Myers and Arcadia this past week to distribute supplies to those in need. "The devastation is much worse than you can possibly imagine,"...
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway
DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday
In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
Longboat Observer
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd visits Bradenton to consider election restrictions
In a visit to Bradenton Oct. 5, Cord Byrd, Florida's secretary of state, said Hurricane Ian will have an impact on the Nov. 8 General Election. Byrd said he will visit supervisor of elections in all 67 counties to discuss the matter. Byrd met with Michael Bennett, Manatee County's supervisor of elections, in Bradenton.
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday
A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
Mysuncoast.com
Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
