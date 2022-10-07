ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10

As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million to career services endowment for student veterans

An anonymous benefactor has pledged to donate $1 million to create a career services endowment for student veterans at Penn State, according to a release. With the donation, Penn State may "create and sustain a career counselor position dedicated to helping student veterans transition into post-college careers or graduate education," the release said.
