Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10
As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
State College’s 2nd annual Happy Valley Latin Festival brings celebration of different backgrounds for Hispanic Heritage Month
Students and State College residents from different backgrounds participated in the celebration of Latin American cultures at the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival. The event took place on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College. Live...
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million to career services endowment for student veterans
An anonymous benefactor has pledged to donate $1 million to create a career services endowment for student veterans at Penn State, according to a release. With the donation, Penn State may "create and sustain a career counselor position dedicated to helping student veterans transition into post-college careers or graduate education," the release said.
