Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband Ralph are part of a success story.
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands
U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
Watch Hurricane Ian develop and trek across the Caribbean and Florida
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Newly-released satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows how a tropical depression grew into Tropical Storm Ian before becoming a hurricane and rapidly gaining strength before slamming into Southwest Florida and making its way across the state. According to the...
After boat sinks, 10 Cuban migrants swim to shore in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – After their boat sank, a group of 10 Cuban migrants was able to swim to shore on Monday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities said. The migrants swam to Duck Key, an island in the middle Florida Keys, according to sources familiar with their arrival and detention.
As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl on why more Floridians didn't evacuate
Most deaths were in Lee County, where local officials delayed hurricane evacuations until the day before the storm hit. Leaders in other nearby counties ordered evacuations a day earlier.
Sun And Clouds For Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring some sun and more clouds, with storms developing in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast and interior. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning,...
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
Hurricane Ian may have caused $67 billion in damage, a top 5 U.S. storm
Hurricane Ian likely caused between $53 to $74 billion in insured losses from Florida to the Carolinas, with a "best estimate" of $67 billion, according to new data released today from modeling firm RMS. The big picture: These preliminary damage totals would make Hurricane Ian the costliest storm in Florida...
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
Active shooter training among measures to protect election workers
Some election offices across the country are bolstering their security efforts in anticipation of the midterm elections. Why it matters: From security guards to bulletproof glass at election offices, the enhanced measures come in response to the increase in threats to election workers during and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
The land we are on
Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
