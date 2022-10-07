ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian

Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Watch Hurricane Ian develop and trek across the Caribbean and Florida

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Newly-released satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows how a tropical depression grew into Tropical Storm Ian before becoming a hurricane and rapidly gaining strength before slamming into Southwest Florida and making its way across the state. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Click10.com

After boat sinks, 10 Cuban migrants swim to shore in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – After their boat sank, a group of 10 Cuban migrants was able to swim to shore on Monday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities said. The migrants swam to Duck Key, an island in the middle Florida Keys, according to sources familiar with their arrival and detention.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Sun And Clouds For Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring some sun and more clouds, with storms developing in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast and interior. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#State Of Florida#Hurricane Ian#Floridians#Ap
Axios

Active shooter training among measures to protect election workers

Some election offices across the country are bolstering their security efforts in anticipation of the midterm elections. Why it matters: From security guards to bulletproof glass at election offices, the enhanced measures come in response to the increase in threats to election workers during and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
fiu.edu

The land we are on

Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy