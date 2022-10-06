Bitcoin’s price has continued to trade within a relatively tight range recently, retaining its value even as US Federal Reserve policies threaten the values of risk assets. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,440 (roughly Rs. 16.02 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $20,389 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh), almost identical to where its value stood at the end of Friday.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO