Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol

Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase

Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Dominic Frisby gives his take on investing in Bitcoin, gold

CryptoSlate sat down with Dominic Frisby, the author of Bitcoin: The Future of Money?, to discuss gold, Bitcoin, and geopolitics. The topics were fitting, given our collective fixation with all things macro at present, especially inflation, and the mechanics that have led us to this point. But also because Frisby is a staunch proponent of “sticking it to the man.”
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Google Partners With Coinbase To Accept Crypto For Cloud Services

The globally renowned tech firm, Google has recently announced that it has chosen Coinbase as its crypto payments, strategic partner. Google is all set to start accepting crypto payments for its cloud services in early 2023. Therefore, the multinational company will integrate the renowned exchange, Coinbase for this purpose. The...
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350

Bitcoin’s price has continued to trade within a relatively tight range recently, retaining its value even as US Federal Reserve policies threaten the values of risk assets. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,440 (roughly Rs. 16.02 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $20,389 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh), almost identical to where its value stood at the end of Friday.
As Tron joins the 4 billion transaction count club, this is where TRX is headed

According to data gathered from Tron blockchain explorer, Tronscan, the total amount of transactions on the TRON network reached and surpassed $4 billion. The network’s ability to offer lower transaction fees with faster speed than Ethereum [ETH] was one of the factors that contributed to its popularity. A serene...
