Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase
Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
CNBC
Google selects Coinbase to take cloud payments with cryptocurrencies and will use its custody tool
Google will start allowing a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with digital currencies early next year. In addition, Google said it would explore using Coinbase Prime, a service for storing and trading cryptocurrencies. Coinbase will move some of its applications to Google's cloud from Amazon Web Services.
cryptoslate.com
Dominic Frisby gives his take on investing in Bitcoin, gold
CryptoSlate sat down with Dominic Frisby, the author of Bitcoin: The Future of Money?, to discuss gold, Bitcoin, and geopolitics. The topics were fitting, given our collective fixation with all things macro at present, especially inflation, and the mechanics that have led us to this point. But also because Frisby is a staunch proponent of “sticking it to the man.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
NEWSBTC
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Sentiment Heavily Bearish on Solana, Tron and One More Ethereum Rival, Says Analytics Firm – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says many are bearish on Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB), which might signal a bottom is near. According to Santiment, heavy bearish sentiment is sometimes a signal for an imminent upswing in price. “We’re in a spot now where several cryptocurrencies are seeing...
crypto-economy.com
Google Partners With Coinbase To Accept Crypto For Cloud Services
The globally renowned tech firm, Google has recently announced that it has chosen Coinbase as its crypto payments, strategic partner. Google is all set to start accepting crypto payments for its cloud services in early 2023. Therefore, the multinational company will integrate the renowned exchange, Coinbase for this purpose. The...
This One Thing Could Determine What Happens to the Price of Ethereum
Regulators could have a huge say in the price performance of Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Massive Impulse Breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto trader and analyst is predicting Bitcoin (BTC) will see a major impulse breakout of the price within months. The pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,700 Twitter followers he expects BTC to experience a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350
Bitcoin’s price has continued to trade within a relatively tight range recently, retaining its value even as US Federal Reserve policies threaten the values of risk assets. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,440 (roughly Rs. 16.02 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $20,389 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh), almost identical to where its value stood at the end of Friday.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Buys By Whales Gathers Pace With Almost $1 Billion Worth Of BTC Accumulated In 9 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been on their longest “sustained” accumulation streak since May, adding 46,173 BTC (worth around $929 million) to their holdings since September 27. According to crypto market sentiment analysis platform Santiment, who first pointed out the data, such market activity among wallets that hold between...
ambcrypto.com
As Tron joins the 4 billion transaction count club, this is where TRX is headed
According to data gathered from Tron blockchain explorer, Tronscan, the total amount of transactions on the TRON network reached and surpassed $4 billion. The network’s ability to offer lower transaction fees with faster speed than Ethereum [ETH] was one of the factors that contributed to its popularity. A serene...
Comments / 0