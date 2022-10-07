Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed
When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander
There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
tigerdroppings.com
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Posts Odd Racey Raquel Welch Tweet After Win Over Broncos
I think those two are where we got the term T&A. Her and Ann Margret cause a kid wet dreams. Not exactly an enhancement, but rumors were that she had lower ribcage ribs removed to give her a smoother, more compact waist line. 15 hours.
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL・
Report: Buffalo Bills Have Not Contacted Panthers Regarding Christian McCaffrey Trade
Since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, rumors have swirled that ownership isn't finished overhauling the team. Some have speculated that the Panthers could trade former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, with the Buffalo Bills, in particular, being ...
WISH-TV
Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Hot Seats: Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett co-favorite to be first fired
Nathaniel Hackett’s honeymoon phase in Denver lasted all of one regular season game, when he came under intense scrutiny for
Oklahoma State player smartly exploits NCAA fair catch rule to ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
Comments / 0