Monroe County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue. Investigation shows that the car had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the semi to instantly start on fire.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI

A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County

LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
cwbradio.com

Owen Woman Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield

An Owen woman was arrested in Marshfield after drugs were found in her vehicle. Marshfield Police K9 Zso Zso completed an exterior vehicle sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance(s) emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating suspected Drug Paraphernalia, substances that field tested positive for the presence of THC and substances that field tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Madison365

“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident

Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
cwbradio.com

Jackson County Crimestoppers Asking for Help With Park Vandalism

Jackson County Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance with vandalism that occurred at Castle Mound State Park. The park is located on Highway 12 just outside Black River Falls. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203, ext 199 or jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, P3tips.com, or download the P3tips App.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI
winonahealth.org

Road construction update: October 7, 2022

Thank you for keeping your eyes on the road to keep everyone safe. It takes many people with many different skills to make a huge project like this possible – and safer for all of us!. Here are updates from MnDOT:. Watch for short-term closures of Parks Ave north...
WINONA, MN
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism

(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
MELROSE, WI
KFIL Radio

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...

