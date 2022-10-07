ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Texans RB Dameon Pierce Face Measuring Stick vs. Jaguars?

By Zach Dimmitt
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce has another chance to prove he's the real deal against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has held some top-tier running backs in check.

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce had a breakout game and then some in a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

But Sunday's road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars presents an opportunity for Pierce to show his performance was more than a fluke. Or, it could potentially be a moment where he falls back down to Earth after dashing through the LA defense with 14 carries for 131 yards and a 75-yard touchdown.

Regardless, coach Lovie Smith has clearly shown he'll have continued confidence in Pierce. After all, he handled every carry out of the backfield for Houston against the Chargers.

"There's a reason why we're starting a rookie running back," Smith said. "Not many running backs are going 75 yards or so. In the NFL, that's hard to do. Pierce is just kind of showing you all of the things that he can do. He is a guy that we need to continue to feature."

The Jags could be a measuring stick for Pierce to further prove he's ready for a season-long role as the lead back. Jacksonville (2-2) has held a pair of elite running backs to minimal production in two wins dominated by its defense.

First, coach Doug Pederson's defense stifled Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathon Taylor, the leading rusher from last season, to just nine carries for 54 yards. The Colts were shutout in a 24-0 loss.

The following week, it was more of the same against Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who tied Taylor last season for the most touchdowns at the position (20). But before Ekeler torched the Texans for 109 total yards and three touchdowns, the Jags held him to an abysmal four carries for five yards, though he did see production as a receiver with eight grabs for 48 yards.

Of course, the Jags have yet to prove their defense can be consistent. In a 29-21 Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville allowed Philly running back Miles Sanders to dominate with 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

But if Pierce can show he's capable of doing what Ekeler and Taylor couldn't, he'll continue to stake his claim as being one of the top rookies this season. And along the way, maybe he helps Houston to its first win.

