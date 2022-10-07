Two Killed, Six Injured in Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Showgirls

Two people were killed and six injured in a stabbing attack near a casino on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday, according to police . Of those injured, three are in critical condition.

“The scene is static,” said Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in an afternoon press conference.

The attack began around 11:42 a.m. local time on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The suspect, a Hispanic male in his 30s, is in custody, and the weapon, a large kitchen knife with a long blade, has been retrieved. The victims will be identified after their families are notified. Those injured and killed were both locals and tourists, Lombardo said.

Some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists, bystanders told Fox 5 .

Reporter Joe Moeller at local station KTNV Tweeted : “I’m speaking with a woman who says 4 injured showgirls work for her. She says the suspect had a knife & claimed he was a chef & wanted to take a picture with the showgirls, when they said no that is when the stabbings started.”

Eyewitness reports include a tourist from Montreal who told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he saw “a lot of blood on the ground.”

“There was one showgirl on the ground,” Pierre Fandrich said in French through an interpreter. “There was another showgirl on top of her, trying to help her friend. She seemed to be stabbed in the back, but she didn’t notice because she was helping the other showgirl.”

The LVMPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

