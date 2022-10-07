ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Families traumatised by Thailand attack cling to slain children's toys

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
  • Summary

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Grief-stricken relatives sobbed and clutched toys at a children's daycare centre on Friday, a day after a former policeman killed 34 people, most of them young children, in a knife and gun rampage there that has horrified Thailand.

Government buildings flew flags at half mast to mourn victims - 23 of them children - of the carnage in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, the capital of the largely Buddhist country.

After leaving the daycare centre filled with dead, dying and wounded, the ex-officer went home and shot dead his wife and son before turning his weapon on himself.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a former police sergeant who had been discharged over drug allegations and who was facing trial on a drugs charge.

It was not clear if Panya still used drugs. An autopsy report indicated he had not used them on the day of the attack, national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said on Friday.

"The reasons are probably unemployment, no money, and family issues," he said, adding that the attacker and his wife had had "longstanding problems".

One witness, Kittisak Polprakan, said he saw the attacker calmly walking out of the daycare centre - a pink, one-storey building surrounded by a lawn and small palm trees - after the massacre "as if he was just taking a normal stroll".

"I don't know (why he did this), but he was under a lot of pressure," Panya's mother told Nation TV, citing debts her son had run up and his drug taking.

Most of the children, aged between two and five, were slashed to death, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath of one of the world's worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

Police official Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told Reuters autopsies showed the children had been slashed with a large knife, sometimes multiple times, and adults shot.

Three boys and a girl who survived were being treated in hospital, police said.

'I IMMEDIATELY KNEW'

The aunt of a three-year old boy who died in the slaughter held a stuffed dog and a toy tractor in her lap as she recounted how she had rushed to the scene when the news first spread.

"I came and I saw two bodies in front of the school and I immediately knew that the kid was already dead," said Suwimon Sudfanpitak, 40, who had been looking after her nephew, Techin, while his parents worked in Bangkok.

Another of the dead was Kritsana Sola, a chubby-cheeked two-year-old who loved dinosaurs and football and was nicknamed "captain". He had just got a new haircut and was proudly showing it off, said his aunt, Naliwan Duangket, 27.

In the late afternoon, relatives wailed in pain as funerals were set to be held at Wat Rat Sammakhi. Some collapsed and had to be laid on straw mats and fanned by medical workers.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha met victims' families in a sweltering compound crowded with police and media, after laying flowers and observing a moment of silence in front of the centre.

The government would try its best to take care of the families and the prime minister asked everyone to "be strong to get through this great loss," said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Late on Friday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn visited the hospital where the injured were taken, according to photographs posted by the government's public relations office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEYpv_0iPNj93e00

Photographs taken at the centre by rescuers and provided to Reuters showed the tiny bodies of the killed laid out on blankets. Abandoned juice boxes were scattered across the floor.

"He was heading towards me and I begged him for mercy, I didn’t know what to do," one distraught woman told ThaiPBS, fighting back tears.

"He didn’t say anything, he shot at the door while the kids were sleeping," said another woman, becoming distraught.

About 24 children were at the centre when the attack began, fewer than usual as heavy rain had kept many people away, said district official Jidapa Boonsom.

Hundreds of people posted condolences on the Facebook page of the Uthai Sawan Child Development Centre under its last post before the massacre, an account of a visit the children made to a Buddhist temple in September.

In a message, the Vatican said Pope Francis had been deeply saddened by the "horrific attack", which he condemned as an "act of unspeakable violence against innocent children".

The massacre was among the worst involving children killed by one person.

In Norway in 2011, Anders Breivik killed 69 people, mostly teenagers, at a summer camp, while the death toll in other cases includes 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut in 2012, 16 at Dunblane in Scotland in 1996 and 19 at a school in Uvalde, Texas, this year.

Gun laws are strict in Thailand, but gun ownership is high compared with some Southeast Asian countries, and illegal weapons are common, with many brought in from strife-torn neighbours.

Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat, Chayut Setboonsarng, Juarwee Kittisilpa in Bangkok, and Philip Pullella in Rome Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Clarence Fernandez, Gareth Jones and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 152

Debbie Deceglie
2d ago

This madness no matter what part of the world, race, religion, creed has to stop!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(3)
19
Green or Red NM
2d ago

So sad. RIP sweethearts. Prayers and condolences to the families. 🙏🙏🙏😥😥

Reply
23
Scott Green
3d ago

Resort to other means to protect yourself, like call the police. Your constitution and all your rights are now at risk. Holding politicians responsible for murder enabled by gun manufacturers is what is really happening, so change.

Reply(8)
1
Related
TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
BBC

Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'

Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Toys#Police Sergeant#Buddhist
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘run over and killed with tractor’ by loan recovery agents for £1,300 in India

A pregnant woman in India’s Jharkhand state died after she was knocked down by a tractor that employees of a finance company were attempting to seize from her father.The incident took place on Thursday when the woman, identified as 22-year-old and two-month pregnant Monika Kumari, tried to stop officials from taking the tractor, said police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city.The officials were allegedly from the company Mahindra Finance, a company that belongs to the Mahindra conglomerate.Ms Kumari’s father Mithilesh Kumar Mehta, a farmer, had taken a loan from the company in 2018 and was supposed to pay it back in...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

621K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy