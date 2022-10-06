ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wonkhe.com

20 years of the quality enhancement framework

As QAA celebrates its quarter century, the Scottish sector prepares to mark 20 years of its enhancement-led approach to quality. The Quality Enhancement Framework (QEF) emerged, phoenix-like, from the attempted launch of a UK-wide quality review method. The failure of Academic Review to fully fly provided the catalyst for all...
wonkhe.com

Who employs our international students?

It’s unsurprising that international students might want to know their chances of working in the UK, or what sort of organisations will sponsor. Anyone who’s worked in a university careers service will have plenty of anecdotal information, and information from destinations surveys with modest response rates, but hard facts on this topic are not always easy to find.
wonkhe.com

We just met the government’s R&D spending target… or did we?

The UK now spends more than 2.4 of GDP on research and development, meeting the government’s target to match the OECD average. Yet it’s not cause for celebration, as the only thing that’s changed is the measurement. In the real world, nothing has actually changed. The way...
wonkhe.com

The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration

The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
wonkhe.com

Clamping down on international student numbers is an anti-growth strategy

The Home Secretary’s comments last week expressing concerns about the number of international students and their dependants coming to the UK have caused widespread alarm in the education sector. But they should also be causing alarm in the UK Government. Those of us who have worked in the sector...
