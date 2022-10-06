Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
Why universities should care about government proposals to cut community education
In a series on “Britain’s Growth Crisis”, the Economist points out that in Britain “adult education has gone to seed”. Yet the government plans to make matters worse. Buried in paragraph 60 of the Department for Education’s FE Funding and Accountability consultation are proposals to...
wonkhe.com
20 years of the quality enhancement framework
As QAA celebrates its quarter century, the Scottish sector prepares to mark 20 years of its enhancement-led approach to quality. The Quality Enhancement Framework (QEF) emerged, phoenix-like, from the attempted launch of a UK-wide quality review method. The failure of Academic Review to fully fly provided the catalyst for all...
wonkhe.com
Who employs our international students?
It’s unsurprising that international students might want to know their chances of working in the UK, or what sort of organisations will sponsor. Anyone who’s worked in a university careers service will have plenty of anecdotal information, and information from destinations surveys with modest response rates, but hard facts on this topic are not always easy to find.
Thérèse Coffey refuses to dispute IFS report saying spending cuts worth £60bn needed to compensate for mini-budget – UK politics live
Latest updates: Deputy PM says she is not going to get into hypotheticals when challenged over potential spending cuts
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wonkhe.com
Stories before spreadsheets: HE leaders who use community organising methods in developing strategy
Start down the path of creating a strategy for any higher education institution and it won’t be many steps before you encounter any one or more of the following in yourself and the people around you: anxiety, hope, frustration, uncertainty, optimism, scepticism, fear, ambition, cynicism … the list goes on.
wonkhe.com
We just met the government’s R&D spending target… or did we?
The UK now spends more than 2.4 of GDP on research and development, meeting the government’s target to match the OECD average. Yet it’s not cause for celebration, as the only thing that’s changed is the measurement. In the real world, nothing has actually changed. The way...
wonkhe.com
The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration
The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
wonkhe.com
Clamping down on international student numbers is an anti-growth strategy
The Home Secretary’s comments last week expressing concerns about the number of international students and their dependants coming to the UK have caused widespread alarm in the education sector. But they should also be causing alarm in the UK Government. Those of us who have worked in the sector...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wonkhe.com
Everyone assumes universities have a duty of care towards students – our campaign would establish one
We are one of twenty-five bereaved families that have launched a petition, calling on the government to establish a statutory legal duty of care for students in higher education. In the case surrounding our daughter, a judge ruled earlier this year that her university had not made reasonable adjustments to...
Comments / 0