It’s rep training season soon, and in England the new Office for Students “B Conditions” describing minimum quality that students can expect are now firmly in force. They form the basis of a “boots on the ground” business studies inspection exercise that OfS has been talking about. They are the basis of a new investigation into grade inflation at three providers that was announced recently. They will feature heavily in OfS’ blended learning review when it comes out.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO