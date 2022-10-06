ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Who employs our international students?

It’s unsurprising that international students might want to know their chances of working in the UK, or what sort of organisations will sponsor. Anyone who’s worked in a university careers service will have plenty of anecdotal information, and information from destinations surveys with modest response rates, but hard facts on this topic are not always easy to find.
How to give students and their reps more power

It’s rep training season soon, and in England the new Office for Students “B Conditions” describing minimum quality that students can expect are now firmly in force. They form the basis of a “boots on the ground” business studies inspection exercise that OfS has been talking about. They are the basis of a new investigation into grade inflation at three providers that was announced recently. They will feature heavily in OfS’ blended learning review when it comes out.
20 years of the quality enhancement framework

As QAA celebrates its quarter century, the Scottish sector prepares to mark 20 years of its enhancement-led approach to quality. The Quality Enhancement Framework (QEF) emerged, phoenix-like, from the attempted launch of a UK-wide quality review method. The failure of Academic Review to fully fly provided the catalyst for all...
The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration

The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
Campus wokery (and tea and cake) on the march

It’s an oddly busy Monday morning for higher education in the popular press - with a crackdown on international students’ dependants, MillionPlus work on cost of living and Labour’s response to the student mental health crisis all making the news. But just for fun I thought I’d...
