KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
KBTX.com
Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
Stone Forest Drive near William D. Fitch Pkwy to be temporarily closed for water line repair
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Stone Forest Drive in College Station is set to be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. on Weds, Oct. 5 for water line repairs, according to the City of College Station. The road is expected to be reopened by 8:30 a.m. on Thurs, Oct. 6. The...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Copperfield Drive in Bryan to undergo maintenance from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2
BRYAN, Texas — According to an announcement from the City of Bryan, Copperfield Drive will be closed starting on Weds, Oct. 5 until Weds, Nov. 2 for road maintenance and installation of a new sewer pipe. Detours for traffic westbound will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville...
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
KBTX.com
Milam County officials locate wanted person
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $382,045
Avonley homes brings "The Lavender" plan to Mission Ranch! This 2100 sf home showcases seamless design and functionality, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study, and upstairs game room! The kitchen opens up to living and dining area, and features granite countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances. Living area boasts a wood burning fireplace, and large windows overlooking the yard! Primary suite is spacious and bright, overlooking the backyard. Primary En Suite comes packed with amenities, which include double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk in closet with access to homes laundry room. Avonley's signature mudroom comes with beautiful cabinetry and has doorways to homes laundry room and two car garage. Main entryway opens to a bright study and half bath. Upstairs leads to two bedrooms, full bath, and homes game room! Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
The Farm Patch in Bryan is thriving despite persistent inflation and unpredictable temperature changes
BRYAN, Texas — Lately, temperatures have been falling right into the season for pumpkin patches, despite inflation and sporadic weather. Amid the drastic changes, pumpkins are still sticking around at The Farm Patch in Bryan that opened up to residents on October 1st. Typically, when it's fall, the leaves...
Epicures Catering to continue holding annual Thanksgiving feast despite bird flu
BRYAN, Texas — Thanksgiving may be a more than a month away, but many fear that unexpected challenges could put a fork in everybody's holiday plans. Epicures Catering in College Station has provided Thanksgiving for the Brazos Valley for 39 years as part of a holiday tradition. However, founder Danny Morrison shared that they're still cooking up a feast, despite a bird flu that is looming.
A local Taco Bar and the restaurant industry are struggling to survive amid inflation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lately, it's been hard to predict where the economy is going, and it's even harder for one local restaurant owner who has made drastic changes in an attempt to just stay afloat. For restaurant owner Ronaldo Gonzalez of the Taco Bar in College Station, tougher...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, October 6, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card: October 6, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
Click2Houston.com
MISSING WOMAN: Police search for missing 38-year-old last seen leaving work in Hempstead
HEMPSTEAD – A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Hempstead area, police say. According to the Prairie View Police Department, Dulce Martinez went missing on Oct. 1 after she was last seen leaving her workplace in the 2100 block of FM Road 1488 between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet John Nichols, College Station Mayor candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Come November, the Cities of Bryan and College Station will both have new Mayors serving in office for their respective areas. One of the candidates for Mayor of College Station is John Nichols. Nichols has served on the College Station City Council for several years and has been highly involved in the community in several roles.
Comments / 0