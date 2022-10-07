ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

click orlando

Sanford commission approves Emergency Declaration following Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford city commission voted to approve an Emergency Declaration Monday evening after it was issued by the city manager prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. According to the declaration, Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte and Mayor Art Woodruff will be granted authority to “take all...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"

It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando’s Leu Gardens fully reopen after cleanup from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Harry P. Leu Gardens fully reopened for the first time in nearly two weeks Monday following clean-up efforts from damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The botanical garden, which is run by the city of Orlando, had closed certain areas to visitors due to storm damage.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help

Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Missing teen with autism found safe, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s office said in an update Monday that a 14-year-old boy reported missing last week was found safe in Leesburg. Deputies previously said Romeo Santana Blue was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th St. in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FLORIDA STATE

