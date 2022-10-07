Read full article on original website
click orlando
Nearly $300M in estimated damages done to Volusia County by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Volusia County says damages from Hurricane Ian have reached nearly $300 million, and these are not the final numbers. Data from the Volusia County Property Appraiser show more than $285 million in damages so far, with 6,397 buildings damaged in some way because of Ian. [TRENDING:...
wmfe.org
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties
FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida. The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million...
Orange County Disaster Recovery Center opens Sunday for residents seeking assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange and Osceola county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now get some help at two new centers starting Sunday. On Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened two new disaster recovery centers to help people apply for assistance after the hurricane. The centers are...
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
click orlando
Sanford commission approves Emergency Declaration following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford city commission voted to approve an Emergency Declaration Monday evening after it was issued by the city manager prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. According to the declaration, Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte and Mayor Art Woodruff will be granted authority to “take all...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
click orlando
Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
aroundosceola.com
Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"
It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
click orlando
Orlando’s Leu Gardens fully reopen after cleanup from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Harry P. Leu Gardens fully reopened for the first time in nearly two weeks Monday following clean-up efforts from damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The botanical garden, which is run by the city of Orlando, had closed certain areas to visitors due to storm damage.
click orlando
Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
wmfe.org
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help
Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Dispatched to Help Hurricane Victims
Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Department have been sent to assist recovery efforts in southwest Florida, in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The Palm Coast Fire Department has deployed four members to southwest Florida to assist with emergency operations. Advanced...
click orlando
Missing teen with autism found safe, Marion County deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s office said in an update Monday that a 14-year-old boy reported missing last week was found safe in Leesburg. Deputies previously said Romeo Santana Blue was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th St. in Ocala.
positivelyosceola.com
Governor DeSantis surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Osceola County, sits with local leaders to discuss flooding solutions
Governor Ron DeSantis visited Osceola County on Friday to get a first-hand look at some of the damage and flooding that Hurricane Ian brought to the community, and to discuss with local officials possible solutions that might help reduce or prevent flooding in the future. The Governor met officials from...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
