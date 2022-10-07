TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum honored more than 10,000 employees of the Saint Francis Health System with a key to city Saturday night, according to Saint Francis. The key was not just for two years of non-stop COVID work, but also honored them for not closing their doors after the mass shooting that happened last June. Once out of lockdown, the hospital still received patients while also treating and attempting to save their own coworkers and patients also caught up in the violence.

