Tulsa firefighters hit the streets for annual Fill the Boot campaign
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is collecting donations on the streets for MDA. This will be the first time TFD has done this since 2017. For more than 50 years, Tulsa firefighters have headed to the streets to collect for MDA. This year, they will be...
City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
Runners & Their Dogs Participate In 5K Charity Run
Dozens of people and even some dogs went on a run Saturday for a good cause. This is Parkside's "By Your Side" 5K and one-mile run at Mohawk Park. The charity run and walk raises money for Parkside's Patient Assistance Program for food, medicine and clothing. The event also had...
Deadly house fire in east Tulsa leaves one women, her dog dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This morning a deadly house fire in east Tulsa left one woman and her dog dead. Family members of the victim were willing to speak to address some rumors but asked not to be on camera for privacy as they mourn this devastating loss but asked NewsChannel 8 to tell her story.
Local church helps single-parent families experience Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — All the rides, food and games of the Tulsa State Fair can really put a dent in bank accounts, especially for single parents. That’s why Victory Church paid to for more than 300 single-parent families to have fun at the Tulsa State Fair. Joshua Clinkscales...
Friends and family remember 18-year-old shot at Echo Trail Apartments
TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.
Tulsa Animal Welfare to participate in Dogtoberfest adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare participated in a Dogtoberfest adoption event on Sunday. The event is located at the Village Vet parking lot in Broken Arrow. Free microchips will be given to the first 50 pets adopted from the event, and all adoption fees will be waived.
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
Victory Church takes single-parent families to Tulsa State Fair
Thanks to Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center, more than 300 families are making memories at the fair free of cost.
Saint Francis Health System employees honored with key to city
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum honored more than 10,000 employees of the Saint Francis Health System with a key to city Saturday night, according to Saint Francis. The key was not just for two years of non-stop COVID work, but also honored them for not closing their doors after the mass shooting that happened last June. Once out of lockdown, the hospital still received patients while also treating and attempting to save their own coworkers and patients also caught up in the violence.
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
Tulsa police to host Faith and Blue Weekend with free events open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is hosting a series of free events for National Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue was started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals,...
Police escort held through Bartlesville for Bartlesville Police dog
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A police escort was held through Bartlesville on Saturday afternoon for Bartlesville Police K9 Sid. On Friday, Bartlesville Police Department (BAPD) said Sid had an inoperable form of cancer and was going to be put to rest. The escort took place Saturday at noon, starting at...
Gilcrease Museum artwork installed at LaFortune park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new installation was unveiled at LaFortune Park Friday morning. District 3 Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley, Chief Deputy Darren Gantz, Gilcrease Museum, and Tulsa County staff all helped and attended the unveiling. A "Forest Scene" by Pop Challee is available for viewing as part of the...
Vape shop reports increase of young people trying to buy vapes, Claremore PD to continue stings
CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are calls for all vape shops across Green Country to comply with the law and make sure they’re asking anyone underage for ID. This comes as Claremore Police said they will continue to carry out undercover stings to make sure vape shops aren’t selling to children.
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
Verdigris community supports teacher after car wreck
9th grade teacher Angie Timmons says after a bad wreck hospitalized her last year, her community supported her family as she recovered.
