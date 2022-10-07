Read full article on original website
Seattle’s Glass Festival, “Refract” Returns October 13-16
The 4th annual Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, returns to Seattle next week, October 13 -16. This four-day glass festival spans across dozens of locations across the greater Seattle area and will showcase more than 50 organizations and 70 participating artists. During Refract, glass art enthusiasts and newcomers will enjoy artist parties, exclusive open studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and intimate glassblowing demonstrations not offered at any other time.
17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes
SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving
So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
Seattle weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures sticking around for another week
If you're hoping for classic autumn weather in Seattle, this new forecast will be super disappointing. On the other hand, Seattle sunshine fans will love it! The 70s continue almost all week. FOX 13 Forecaster Erin Mayovsky has the details.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
Rabid bat found near Alki Beach
SEATTLE — A bat that was found in the parking lot belonging to a condominium complex near Seattle’s Alki Beach was determined to be rabid. The rabid bat was found at the Duwamish Head Condominiums located at 1140 Alki Ave. SW. Public Health — Seattle & King County...
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits western Washington
First Lady Jill Biden visited Tacoma on Friday and will be in Seattle on Saturday, according to the White House. The first lady arrived in western Washington around 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Her first visit was to Bates Technical College in Tacoma, where she spoke about workforce development programs...
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
