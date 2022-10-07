Read full article on original website
It’s Walk-to-School Month in Lacey!
The Lacey City Council is urging students and parents to walk and cycle to school instead of driving private vehicles to promote the safety and health of children. During its regular meeting last Thursday, October 6, the Lacey City Council proclaimed October Walk-to-School Month, promising to add more bike lanes, trails, and sidewalks and improve street crossings to provide safer school routes.
The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving
So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
Port of Olympia Commission Meeting
Resolution 2022-10 Support for Ballot Proposition 1 – Rick Hughes, General Counsel. A RESOLUTION of the Port of Olympia Commission expressing support for Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Commissioners of the Port District from three Commissioners to five Commissioners, each assigned to one of five newly drawn separate districts.
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of Martin Way affordable housing, Intercity Transit improvements
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee has recommended the approval of the land use of two projects - Martin Way affordable housing project at 111 Pattison Street NE and Intercity Transit - South Improvements at 526 Pattison Street SE on October 5. Martin Way housing project. According to engineering planning examiner...
Olympia Farmers Market hires new General Manager
The Olympia Farmers Market Board (OFM) of Directors has selected Karin "Wren" Green as the Market’s new General Manager. Wren was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. She grew up spending hours ambling through Seattle's Pike Place Market, where her love of Farmer's Markets began. Wren's background includes event management, non-profit management, and small business ownership.
Lacey commemorates two of its Black legends, Thelma and Nat Jackson, at a dedication event
Civil rights advocates Nat and Dr. Thelma Jackson have been active for more than 50 years in Thurston County, pushing for equal opportunities for African Americans and people of color. At a dedication ceremony on Tuesday attended by some 60 people at the Lacey Community Center, the city unveiled two...
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
