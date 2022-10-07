Read full article on original website
Chris Pratt's Voice in the 'Mario' Trailer Has Some Wondering If He's Italian
There's been plenty of confusion around the casting of Mario in the new Super Mario Bros. movie. Chris Pratt is not the most obvious choice, and what's more, he's not exactly known for his ability to put on a variety of different voices. All that skepticism was based in speculation, though, until the first teaser for the film was released and showcased the accent that Chris has decided to use in the film.
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
Everything You Need to Know About Anya From ‘The Midnight Club’
Creator Mike Flanagan, known for The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is at it again. On Oct. 7, Flanagan’s newest television series The Midnight Club is coming to Netflix, and you won’t want to miss it. Article continues below advertisement. Based on horror legend Christopher Pike’s...
Fans Are Already Trying to Figure Out How 'House of the Dragon' Might End
Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8 and Fire & Blood, the book the show is based on. As House of the Dragon approaches the end of its first season, many are looking forward and trying to figure out how the show might end. Given how its predecessor, Game of Thrones, ended, it's understandable that some viewers might have anxiety about whether this show will end well or fizzle out like the original.
Did You Spot These Marvel Easter Eggs in 'Werewolf by Night'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Marvel special Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus. At this point, can anything in the MCU be considered canon if the project isn't chock-full of Marvel Easter eggs?. Article continues below advertisement. Even the MCU's first foray into spooky storytelling, Werewolf by...
Who Is 'House of the Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Dating? Here's What to Know
Most people watching Season 1 of House of the Dragon on HBO Max are already obsessed with one of the main characters … Rhaenyra Targaryen. Rhaenyra is a fierce dragon rider, played in adulthood by none other than Emma D’Arcy. Is Emma dating anyone in real life? Here's what everyone should know about their current love life and relationship status.
A Series of Harrowing Events Plague Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' — Is it Based on a True Story?
Spoiler alert: This article contains book and movie spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive. When it comes to putting our traumas behind us, leaving our baggage at the door, so to speak, it takes a fierce amount of "fake it till you make it" energy. While it's of course possible to lead a brand-new life void of the horrors once endured, sometimes the past comes back to bite us in the most brutal of ways. In Netflix's mystery film Luckiest Girl Alive, a soon-to-be New York Times editor boasting what she calls "the edge" is thrown for a loop when an ominous tragedy from her private-high-school past resurfaces, forcing her to confront her personal demons.
Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Confirmed She Is Dating Someone New
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bling Empire Season 3. When Netflix subscribers first met Kelly Mi Li on the debut season of Bling Empire, she was in a toxic on-and-off relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew "Drew" Gray. Though the two split up during filming, the Season...
DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation
There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
Blue and White Hearts Mean Different Things on TikTok — What Does Each Suggest?
If you're even a little bit plugged in, you likely know that heart emojis come in a wide variety of different colors. What you may not know is that each of the hearts seems to have a different meaning. Unfortunately, TikTok users can't seem to agree on what exactly every color means. Some colors have specific meanings, but for others, like blue and white, those definitions still seem to be a little up in the air.
