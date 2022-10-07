Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Concedes AEW Would Be In 'Very Challenging' Position Without These Three Stars
Between injuries and suspensions over the past half-year, AEW has been without some of the company's top stars for its weekly shows and pay-per-view events. However, other performers have picked up the slack, with AEW CEO Tony Khan specifically mentioning how valuable former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley have been in recent months.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Names WWE Star Who Taught Him To Take His Time In Matches
Austin Theory has been on WWE's main roster since last year's draft, and on his first night on "WWE Raw," Theory made a statement by attacking Jeff Hardy. Since his debut, Theory has become the youngest United States Champion and youngest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in history — a stat the 25-year-old commonly calls to attention. Theory has been able to learn from veterans in the WWE locker room, including former world champions. In an interview with WrestleRant, Theory named which two-time former World Heavyweight Champion has helped him slow down in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules
The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'
King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Wants To Join Major Film Franchise Universe
Former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her heart set on landing a major role outside WWE in the future. "I will be in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe], that is a goal of mine," Morgan told the "Out of Character" podcast. "This is not the MCU, but I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me."
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Gives This Promo Advice To Wheeler Yuta
Wheeler Yuta mounted a losing effort against MJF in his in-ring return on the October 5 "Dynamite" anniversary episode, a loss that comes after two weeks of promos between the two, which initially received negative reception after their first verbal clash on the September 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Following what Yuta described on "Busted Open" as being "thrown in the deep end" against MJF on the microphone, he revealed the advice he received from an influential AEW figure backstage after the promo.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Evil Uno Clarifies Hangman Page's Status With The Dark Order
Evil Uno has provided some clarity on Hangman Page's status with The Dark Order. Page has been by The Dark Order's side ever since he was kicked out of The Elite due to his heated split from The Young Bucks on AEW TV. As time has gone on, Page and The Young Bucks have been more cordial to one another on AEW programming, but a reunion has yet to come to fruition.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Which AEW Star Is 'My Guy' Backstage
It's good to be Jade Cargill. The AEW star is nearly a year into her reign as inaugural AEW TBS Champion, during which time she has continued to stretch out her undefeated streak, and at 38-0 stands only twelve matches shy of reaching 50 consecutive wins to start her career. And if that wasn't enough, Cargill has the best people working with her behind the scenes as she continues to grow as a performer, including fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson. Cargill raved about him in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Renee Paquette Amidst AEW Rumors
Ever since Triple H took over in his new role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, the on-screen product has drastically changed. New and returning stars seemingly show up every time you turn on one of the shows, and now even the commentary teams have gotten reshuffled quite a bit – Jimmy Smith is out, Cathy Kelley is back in after departing the company a couple of years ago, among other alterations. But according to several reports, WWE had been looking to bring back another familiar name from the past who turned down the opportunity.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Working Relationship With International Promotion
Since their inception in 2019, AEW hasn't been remotely shy about working with other promotions. Among their partners in North America are Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling, where AEW talents Frankie Kazarian, FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo are holding the Impact X-Division, AAA World Tag Team and AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles respectively. And then there's Japan, where AEW has partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, DDT, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Emi Sakura's Gatoh Move, and possibly even All Japan-Pro Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Pays Tribute To Fallen Wrestler On AEW Dynamite
Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale's win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on the third anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night ended up having deeper meaning for Athena. The AEW star took to Twitter last night to dedicate her win to former WWE developmental wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away earlier this week at 30.
