thejoltnews.com
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
q13fox.com
Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
shorelineareanews.com
DUI stop of felony suspect leads to narcotics, firearm arrest in Lake City
Officers arrested an armed, suspected felon possessing drugs in Lake City Neighborhood. Shortly after 4pm on Thursday, September 30, 2022 a person called 911 to report a man slumped over in a car in the 12300 block of 31st Ave NE. Fire and arriving officers found a 24-year-old male in...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Police policy would let DUI suspects flee even if in stolen car
A draft policy mandates Seattle police allow DUI suspects to flee, even when they’re in stolen cars. And if a DUI suspect in a vehicle refuses to comply, officers must leave the scene. Some officers have already been told to follow this new guidance, according to multiple sources. Captain...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect. About 12:45 a.m. Oct. 3, the man entered a convenience store in the 10000 block of Martin Way East and robbed it with a firearm. He was last seen driving a silver-colored sedan. It exited onto Martin Way, then headed towards I-5, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man allegedly threatened transient with machete, knife
An Olympia man was arrested after allegedly threatening to harm two individuals using a knife and a machete. Jesse Allan Pogue, 21, was arrested on Sept. 30 after another man reported that he had just stopped Pogue from robbing a homeless person at the 7-Eleven store on the 3500 block of Martin Way E.
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
Seattle police seek help in identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a home near the University of Washington before entering the home and assaulting a resident, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th...
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
Chronicle
Judge Dismisses Case Against Mossyrock Man Accused of Trapping Elderly Father in Residence
The felony case against a Mossyrock man accused of trapping his elderly father inside a residence in July has been dismissed in Lewis County Superior Court. The case consisted of one count of unlawful imprisonment that was filed against Lance R. Swofford, 45, in August. Swofford had been accused of...
Chronicle
Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified
A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Tacoma Mall shooting: ‘Washington stores in lockdown after reports of shots fired and employees evacuated’
A MALL is under lockdown after a shooting has reportedly taken place. Tacoma Mall in Washington has been shut down as police respond to the reported event, according to online chatter. "My daughter just came home from her job at Tacoma Mall and just now had a call from her...
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport
A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
q13fox.com
Man who killed 68-year-old in Spanaway drive-thru sentenced to 20 years in prison
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Pierce County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for running over and killing a 68-year-old man in a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru. Detectives called it a case of mistaken identity. "I still feel numb ... hollow inside from losing the love of my life,"...
