The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect. About 12:45 a.m. Oct. 3, the man entered a convenience store in the 10000 block of Martin Way East and robbed it with a firearm. He was last seen driving a silver-colored sedan. It exited onto Martin Way, then headed towards I-5, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO