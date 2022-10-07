Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
Kids with disabilities face off-the-books school suspensions
The phone call from her son’s school was alarming. The assistant principal told her to come to the school immediately.
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football coach Mike Hart back in Ann Arbor after seizure on sideline during Indiana game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor after having a seizure on the sideline during this weekend’s game at Indiana. Hart, 36, was driven off the field on a stretcher Saturday in the middle of the first quarter. He collapsed on the Michigan sideline during a media timeout and was down for several minutes before being taken to the hospital at Indiana University.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor SPARK presents FastTrack Awards to 22 organizations with impressive growth records
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK celebrated 22 of the Ann Arbor area’s fastest-growing “gazelle” organizations with its 24th annual FastTrack Awards. The awards concluded the first day of a2Tech360, a week-long series of events promoting the Ann Arbor area and its ecosystem of innovation. Ranging...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart updates health status following medical emergency in Bloomington
Mike Hart is doing much better following his scary medical incident during Saturday’s game for Michigan. He put out a statement recently thanking everyone involved for the care he received during the emergency. “I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and prayers,” wrote Hart in a...
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition
On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at the Michigan Department of Corrections’ most wanted escapees -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing. The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor faces pivotal week: 'We'll prove them all wrong'
Rochester Hills — Republican Tudor Dixon is vowing to prove naysayers wrong four weeks before Election Day, saying TV ads promoting her are on the way and polling showing her trailing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn't capturing the strength of GOP support in Michigan. Dixon held a town hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brooms are so last year, Northern Michigan witches use paddle boards to get around
ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – Ladies -- I mean, witches of Elk Rapids -- gathered on Sunday for the group’s first Witches Full Moon Paddle. Melissa Martin West spelled it out for us. (Get it? SPELLed it out.) She has been organizing weekly summer paddle events for women nearly 10 years.
Fox17
Michigan’s Mike Hart back from hospital after medical emergency
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has returned home after a medical emergency during a game at Indiana led to a hospital stay. “Things are trending in a positive direction,” the 36-year-old Hart said in a statement released Monday by the football program. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
Washington Examiner
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker
DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers
HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
