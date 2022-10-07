ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving

So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
OLYMPIA, WA
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
Tumwater, WA
Shaw Road Section Closure October 10-14, 2022

City of Puyallup announcement. Starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, Puyallup Public Works contractors will be repairing and restoring a section of Shaw Road between Manorwood Dr and 33rd Ave SE. Both north and southbound lanes near that section will be closed through Friday, October 14 (weather permitting). Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Detour signs will be posted throughout the closure. Please see the attached detour route map. Since Shaw is a major connection point for commuters, we encourage all drivers to use other routes that week.
PUYALLUP, WA
S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest

PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
PUYALLUP, WA
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
Port of Olympia Commission Meeting

Resolution 2022-10 Support for Ballot Proposition 1 – Rick Hughes, General Counsel. A RESOLUTION of the Port of Olympia Commission expressing support for Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Commissioners of the Port District from three Commissioners to five Commissioners, each assigned to one of five newly drawn separate districts.
OLYMPIA, WA
Thurston County Residents Given Budget Simulator

As of Oct. 5, Thurston County officials opened an online budget simulator, which allows participants to put themselves in the county commissioners’ shoes and distribute $4 million of surplus county funds. County commissioners are looking for public input as to how to possibly allocate those funds. The simulation will...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents

Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
PUYALLUP, WA
Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA

