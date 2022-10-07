Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of Martin Way affordable housing, Intercity Transit improvements
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee has recommended the approval of the land use of two projects - Martin Way affordable housing project at 111 Pattison Street NE and Intercity Transit - South Improvements at 526 Pattison Street SE on October 5. Martin Way housing project. According to engineering planning examiner...
thejoltnews.com
The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving
So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
Crash in North Seattle blocks all lanes of southbound Aurora Avenue North
SEATTLE — A crash in North Seattle blocked all southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North. The Seattle Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash at North 100th Street at 4:44 a.m. on Monday. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt. The crash scene was cleared by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Closure October 10-14, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. Starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, Puyallup Public Works contractors will be repairing and restoring a section of Shaw Road between Manorwood Dr and 33rd Ave SE. Both north and southbound lanes near that section will be closed through Friday, October 14 (weather permitting). Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Detour signs will be posted throughout the closure. Please see the attached detour route map. Since Shaw is a major connection point for commuters, we encourage all drivers to use other routes that week.
The Suburban Times
S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest
PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia Commission Meeting
Resolution 2022-10 Support for Ballot Proposition 1 – Rick Hughes, General Counsel. A RESOLUTION of the Port of Olympia Commission expressing support for Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Commissioners of the Port District from three Commissioners to five Commissioners, each assigned to one of five newly drawn separate districts.
AOL Corp
UPDATE: Another Puget Sound area health system’s outage part of planned maintenance
Another health system’s computer network outage Thursday morning was part of a planned maintenance event. Bremerton-based Peninsula Community Health Services, which serves Kitsap and Mason counties and the Key Peninsula area with medical, behavioral and dental clinic support, sent out an area-wide alert about its system outage. The outage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejoltnews.com
Lacey commemorates two of its Black legends, Thelma and Nat Jackson, at a dedication event
Civil rights advocates Nat and Dr. Thelma Jackson have been active for more than 50 years in Thurston County, pushing for equal opportunities for African Americans and people of color. At a dedication ceremony on Tuesday attended by some 60 people at the Lacey Community Center, the city unveiled two...
Chronicle
Thurston County Residents Given Budget Simulator
As of Oct. 5, Thurston County officials opened an online budget simulator, which allows participants to put themselves in the county commissioners’ shoes and distribute $4 million of surplus county funds. County commissioners are looking for public input as to how to possibly allocate those funds. The simulation will...
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces
A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
Comments / 2